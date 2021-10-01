RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

At 61, Nigeria is the 21st century ‘Tower of babel.’

Israel Olorunnisola Pulse Contributor

“On the first October 1960, Nigeria got independence, oh freedom, oh freedom, oh freedom everywhere”.

Nigerian flag

I remember reciting this song after independence day events during my primary school days. A part of my juvenile mind was inspired by the vision of earning liberation from the colonialism of the white man’s rule. And how millions of Nigerians; in unity came together to celebrate the new dawn that had arisen on a nation sitting on great human and economic potential.

What a moment it must have been.

Contrary to what other political analysts may profess, the truth is, we did get independence. But it lasted a short while; after that, we plunged right back into the subjugation of something else. A vice as sinister as white supremacy and political imperialism; ignorance, division, corruption, folly and confusion. As seen in the early days of world civilization, at the ‘Tower of Babel’.

Just as the difference in languages halted the success of a world government order in world history, so did it immobilize the evolution of Nigeria from a ‘colonized black state’ to a global stronghold.

In my Nineteen years, ten months, and one day of living, I have never seen Nigeria/Nigerians understand one another nor find common ground. Whether in the realms of social class, politics, religion or culture. Until the END SARS movement, which is a whole conversation for another piece.

We have all heard this saying like a million times, “there’s beauty in diversity”, which is true. There is!

The Nigerian flag Pulse Nigeria

But there’s horror as well. As a country, we can choose to focus on what has married us from Nigeria's genesis and continues to unite us like “End to bad governance, and Police brutality” than to set eyes on whatever may cause further division.

But here is the thing, at 61, the factors dividing Nigeria have multiplied. People aren’t just separated by religion, culture, class, alone anymore but now terrorism, capitalism, celebrity Stan-ship, individual ambitions, progressive and conservative pop culture-ideologies, several radical agendas. Log on to Twitter Ng to confirm.

After the lines of severance were drawn at the ‘Tower of Babel’ by the thousands of languages that were being uttered simultaneously, there was one common language on every lip. And this same language is dominant among Nigerian leaders in the political scene today, 61 years after its so-called ‘independence’,

‘Confusion’.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

