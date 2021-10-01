At 61, Nigeria is the 21st century ‘Tower of babel.’

What a moment it must have been.

Contrary to what other political analysts may profess, the truth is, we did get independence. But it lasted a short while; after that, we plunged right back into the subjugation of something else. A vice as sinister as white supremacy and political imperialism; ignorance, division, corruption, folly and confusion. As seen in the early days of world civilization, at the ‘Tower of Babel’.

Just as the difference in languages halted the success of a world government order in world history, so did it immobilize the evolution of Nigeria from a ‘colonized black state’ to a global stronghold.

In my Nineteen years, ten months, and one day of living, I have never seen Nigeria/Nigerians understand one another nor find common ground. Whether in the realms of social class, politics, religion or culture. Until the END SARS movement, which is a whole conversation for another piece.

We have all heard this saying like a million times, “there’s beauty in diversity”, which is true. There is!

Pulse Nigeria

But there’s horror as well. As a country, we can choose to focus on what has married us from Nigeria's genesis and continues to unite us like “End to bad governance, and Police brutality” than to set eyes on whatever may cause further division.

But here is the thing, at 61, the factors dividing Nigeria have multiplied. People aren’t just separated by religion, culture, class, alone anymore but now terrorism, capitalism, celebrity Stan-ship, individual ambitions, progressive and conservative pop culture-ideologies, several radical agendas. Log on to Twitter Ng to confirm.

After the lines of severance were drawn at the ‘Tower of Babel’ by the thousands of languages that were being uttered simultaneously, there was one common language on every lip. And this same language is dominant among Nigerian leaders in the political scene today, 61 years after its so-called ‘independence’,

‘Confusion’.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----