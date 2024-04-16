Tinubu set to make crucial declaration on state policing

As stated by the House spokesperson Akintunde Rotimi, the aim is to foster an inclusive conversation on the benefits and hurdles of state police, emphasising the integration of citizens’ opinions.

This initiative is a joint effort of the House of Representatives in partnership with the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), FCDO/UKAID, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Rotimi stated that the event’s objective is to suggest models and establish institutional and legal structures to enhance the implementation of state policing in Nigeria.

As quoted by The Nation, he said: “Aligned with the Legislative Agenda of the 10th Assembly House of Representatives, which seeks to develop legislative measures to address the prevailing security challenges in Nigeria, this Dialogue complements the president’s ongoing efforts to reform and strengthen the country’s security architecture for optimal performance.”

He quoted the speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, as emphasising the urgency of the national dialogue, stating, “Insecurity in Nigeria demands urgent action and collective responsibility.”

He emphasised that the upcoming discussion on national security and establishing state police offers an essential opportunity for collective participation, meaningful conversation, and the formulation of practical measures.

Senate President Godwill Akpabio will grace the gathering, which will be held at the Abuja Continental Hotel (formerly Sheraton Hotel & Tower).

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar are slated to lead various dialogue segments.

