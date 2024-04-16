ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu set to make crucial declaration on state policing

Segun Adeyemi

The call for State Policing has garnered broad support from governors, legislators, and civil society organisations amidst the ongoing security challenges in Nigeria.

The agitation for State Policing has been widely endorsed by governors, lawmakers and civil society groups amid the incessant insecurity crisis in Nigeria. [Facebook]
As stated by the House spokesperson Akintunde Rotimi, the aim is to foster an inclusive conversation on the benefits and hurdles of state police, emphasising the integration of citizens’ opinions.

This initiative is a joint effort of the House of Representatives in partnership with the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), FCDO/UKAID, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Rotimi stated that the event’s objective is to suggest models and establish institutional and legal structures to enhance the implementation of state policing in Nigeria.

As quoted by The Nation, he said: “Aligned with the Legislative Agenda of the 10th Assembly House of Representatives, which seeks to develop legislative measures to address the prevailing security challenges in Nigeria, this Dialogue complements the president’s ongoing efforts to reform and strengthen the country’s security architecture for optimal performance.”

He quoted the speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, as emphasising the urgency of the national dialogue, stating, “Insecurity in Nigeria demands urgent action and collective responsibility.”

He emphasised that the upcoming discussion on national security and establishing state police offers an essential opportunity for collective participation, meaningful conversation, and the formulation of practical measures.

Senate President Godwill Akpabio will grace the gathering, which will be held at the Abuja Continental Hotel (formerly Sheraton Hotel & Tower).

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar are slated to lead various dialogue segments.

Rotimi said, “Let us seize this opportunity to strengthen our security architecture and ensure the safety and well-being of all Nigerians.”

