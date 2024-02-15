ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Here is why Nigeria is experiencing such extreme heat these days

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigerians, especially those in the urban city of Lagos, are currently experiencing a heat wave.

The weather is hot in Nigeria these days [Medicalnewstoday]
The weather is hot in Nigeria these days [Medicalnewstoday]

Recommended articles

So, why is the weather so hot in Nigeria?

  1. Over population and building construction

As Nigeria's population grows, more vegetation is cleared for people to build houses and roads. In 2022, Statista reports that roughly 15.4 million people lived in Lagos, Nigeria, making it the largest city in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heat waves are becoming more common as the number of concrete buildings, tarred roads, and heat-emitting cars increases. Burning fossil fuels from automobiles and factories traps carbon dioxide gas, changing the atmospheric temperature and producing heat waves.

2. Climate change

Climate change has led global temperatures to rise, primarily due to greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels. Heatwaves ravaged several regions of the world in 2023, making it the warmest year on record, according to a report by the EU-funded Copernicus Climate Change Service, which indicates that global average temperatures were 1.43 degrees Celsius from January to October.

According to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, the current high temperatures in the country will last for some time.

NiMET announced this in a meteorological and climate update published on its official X page. In the message, the organisation also explained the weather's effects and advised the public on how to handle the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to them, air temperatures will hit 41°C in the north and 39°C in the south, with model projections indicating temperatures will remain high in the coming days.

The implications of this hot weather include fainting, chickenpox, measles, heat rash, and even death. In 2002, 50 people died in Maiduguri from excessive heat.

Avoid excessive physical activity during high heat hours (if possible stay indoors between 12:00 noon and 4:00 pm).

The advised the people to drink plenty of water. To avoid being exposed to excessive heat, seek shade, take regular showers, use fans. Also, wear light, breathable clothing.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 common Nigerian food combinations that are unhealthy

5 common Nigerian food combinations that are unhealthy

A step-by-step approach to getting into meditation for Nigerians

A step-by-step approach to getting into meditation for Nigerians

Here is why Nigeria is experiencing such extreme heat these days

Here is why Nigeria is experiencing such extreme heat these days

'We got signals from God' — this couple married even though they're both AS

'We got signals from God' — this couple married even though they're both AS

They hated each other at first but they love music so they got married

They hated each other at first but they love music so they got married

7 interesting benefits of observing religious fasting holy days

7 interesting benefits of observing religious fasting holy days

Cadbury Nigeria rewards Bourn Factor Season 5 winners

Cadbury Nigeria rewards Bourn Factor Season 5 winners

Interview with Dr Phana: Bringing the Turkish experience of Gastric Sleeve surgeries to Ghana

Interview with Dr Phana: Bringing the Turkish experience of Gastric Sleeve surgeries to Ghana

How faith and culture have shaped the Nigerian idea of Ash Wednesday

How faith and culture have shaped the Nigerian idea of Ash Wednesday

Here's what the oldest colleges in America used to look like — and what they look like today

Here's what the oldest colleges in America used to look like — and what they look like today

7 life hacks that can help you stop wasting time

7 life hacks that can help you stop wasting time

6 AI tools to help you celebrate Valentine's day the African way

6 AI tools to help you celebrate Valentine's day the African way

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to survive the heat season in Nigeria

6 ways to survive the heat season in Nigeria

Fasting during lent [Shutterstock]

5 tips for fasting during the days of Lent

cold countries in the world

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

These text messages mean you are the side piece [Unsplash]

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece