Here is why Nigeria is experiencing such extreme heat these days

So, why is the weather so hot in Nigeria?

Over population and building construction

As Nigeria's population grows, more vegetation is cleared for people to build houses and roads. In 2022, Statista reports that roughly 15.4 million people lived in Lagos, Nigeria, making it the largest city in Africa.

Heat waves are becoming more common as the number of concrete buildings, tarred roads, and heat-emitting cars increases. Burning fossil fuels from automobiles and factories traps carbon dioxide gas, changing the atmospheric temperature and producing heat waves.

2. Climate change

Climate change has led global temperatures to rise, primarily due to greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels. Heatwaves ravaged several regions of the world in 2023, making it the warmest year on record, according to a report by the EU-funded Copernicus Climate Change Service, which indicates that global average temperatures were 1.43 degrees Celsius from January to October.

According to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, the current high temperatures in the country will last for some time.

NiMET announced this in a meteorological and climate update published on its official X page. In the message, the organisation also explained the weather's effects and advised the public on how to handle the situation.

According to them, air temperatures will hit 41°C in the north and 39°C in the south, with model projections indicating temperatures will remain high in the coming days.

The implications of this hot weather include fainting, chickenpox, measles, heat rash, and even death. In 2002, 50 people died in Maiduguri from excessive heat.

Avoid excessive physical activity during high heat hours (if possible stay indoors between 12:00 noon and 4:00 pm).