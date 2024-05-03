ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Top 3 herbs to fight stubborn belly fat

Samiah Ogunlowo

Some natural herbs have shown promise in aiding weight management.

The battle against belly fat is a common one [Maya Organics]
The battle against belly fat is a common one [Maya Organics]

The battle against belly fat is a common one.

Recommended articles

Stubborn visceral fat, accumulating around the organs, poses a significant health risk.

While maintaining a healthy diet and regular exercise are essential for weight management, some natural herbs have shown promise in aiding this process.

ADVERTISEMENT

This article explores herbs that might offer a gentle yet effective boost in your fight against stubborn belly fat.

Cayenne pepper contains an active compound called capsaicin. Studies suggest capsaicin may increase metabolism and promote thermogenesis, the body's process of burning calories to generate heat. Additionally, capsaicin may suppress appetite, potentially leading to reduced calorie intake.

Consider sprinkling a dash of cayenne pepper on scrambled eggs, adding it to stir-fries, or enjoying a warm cup of herbal tea infused with a touch of cayenne for a metabolism boost.

Cayenne pepper [Healthline]
Cayenne pepper [Healthline] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Dandelion leaf, often dismissed as a pesky weed, holds potential benefits for fighting belly fat. This versatile herb may act as a natural diuretic, helping the body eliminate excess water weight. Additionally, dandelion leaf is a good source of fibre, which promotes satiety and can curb cravings.

While dandelion is generally safe, it's advisable to consult a healthcare professional before use, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking medications. Enjoy dandelion leaf as a tea, incorporate it into salads, or explore dandelion leaf supplements under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

Dandelion greens [Ocean Property]
Dandelion greens [Ocean Property] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Fennel seed, a common ingredient in Mediterranean cuisine, offers a range of potential health benefits. Fennel may help reduce bloating and water retention, contributing to a trimmer appearance. Additionally, some studies suggest fennel may aid in digestion and regulate blood sugar levels, both of which can be factors in managing belly fat.

Fennel seeds can be enjoyed chewed raw, brewed as tea, or incorporated into roasted vegetables or homemade sausage for a subtle liquorish flavour.

Fennel seeds [BBC Good Food]
Fennel seeds [BBC Good Food] Pulse Nigeria

While these herbs hold promise, it's crucial to remember they are best used as complementary tools alongside a balanced diet and regular exercise. Consulting a doctor or registered dietitian can help you create a personalised plan for managing belly fat and achieving your overall health goals.

Remember, consistency and a balanced approach are key to unlocking lasting results. So, explore these herbal options, prioritise a healthy lifestyle, and empower yourself on your journey to a trimmer you.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What the shark and your vagina have in common

What the shark and your vagina have in common

Top 5 body lotions for dark-skinned people that won't bleach

Top 5 body lotions for dark-skinned people that won't bleach

5 food substitutes lactose intolerant people should know

5 food substitutes lactose intolerant people should know

Ask Pulse: I'm so confused; I don't know who impregnated me

Ask Pulse: I'm so confused; I don't know who impregnated me

10 ways to make your girlfriend happy even if you don't have money

10 ways to make your girlfriend happy even if you don't have money

Hit or miss? Ayra Starr’s outfit to Tiffany & Co. store opening in New York

Hit or miss? Ayra Starr’s outfit to Tiffany & Co. store opening in New York

Top 3 herbs to fight stubborn belly fat

Top 3 herbs to fight stubborn belly fat

Mortein takes it’s fight against malaria to communities across Nigeria

Mortein takes it’s fight against malaria to communities across Nigeria

5 surprising human activities animals can also do

5 surprising human activities animals can also do

People with sickle cell disease can now live longer with this new drug

People with sickle cell disease can now live longer with this new drug

Orangutan treats its wound with herbal medicine — scientist has a theory

Orangutan treats its wound with herbal medicine — scientist has a theory

READvolution by Munachi Mbonu - Joke Silva, others spark literary revolution

READvolution by Munachi Mbonu - Joke Silva, others spark literary revolution

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canyon in Colorado, framed by Aron Ralston [Randall James/PAP/EPA]

How man survived being trapped under rock for 127 hours — he drank his urine

How to make fresh orange juice without a squeezer

3 ways to make fresh orange juice without a squeezer

Breast milk is considered the best source of nutrition for a baby [Generated by Meta AI]

'I won't stop until she wants' — Mother still breastfeeds 9-year-old child

Olaolu and his work [guardiannigeria]

Nigerian artist makes history again after selling artwork for ₦55 million