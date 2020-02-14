The bride is a descendant of Baltic and Eastern European and the groom is an Ikwerre Nigerian British, the son of Late Chief Israel Budu Amadi that hails from Rumuokwuta, Port Harcourt.

The glamorous and elegant wedding of Greta and Budu Amadi

The couple are successful entrepreneurs that owns different designer outlets in Manchester and around the United Kingdom.

The couple already signed the marriage document but still wanted formal blessing from the church. They have two beautiful children called Jerome and Eden. It was a great day!!

The people of Llandudno were kind and were celebrating with the family. The reception was at Old Rectory Country House facing marvelous mountains and river in a romantic garden. It was a dream come true moment.

