ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 reasons people still sleep with their exes and how they can move on

Temi Iwalaiye

Here’s why people still have sex with their exes - and how they can stop.

Why people sleep with their exes [femmeactually]
Why people sleep with their exes [femmeactually]

Some former couples stay in contact, sometimes even continuing sexual activity. They may even cheat on their current partners with their exes. In Nigeria, this is commonly known as Okafor’s Law.

Recommended articles

Studies show a significant portion of young adults (27%) and even separated couples (22%) have had sex with an ex within a specific timeframe (Sage Journal, Psychology of Breakup).

ADVERTISEMENT

When you are in a committed relationship or marriage, you can start to feel imprisoned and nostalgic about the past. Clinical psychologist Jo Lamble says that ex-partners may evoke recollections of a younger, freer, and happier time, resulting in an affair.

Many people seek comfort in familiar things when they are feeling sad. Experts say people cheat with their ex-partners because they have a sense of certainty about their ex-partners, know them well, and feel safe with them.

The main reasons for cheating are dissatisfaction, neglect, anger, or falling out of love. A study published in the Journal of Sex Research surveyed around 500 young adults about their past cheating habits. The results showed that most cheaters admitted to cheating due to dissatisfaction with their current relationship, feeling neglected by their partner, feeling angry, falling out of love, or falling in love with someone else.

ADVERTISEMENT
How to avoid sleeping with your ex [xenecole]
How to avoid sleeping with your ex [xenecole] Pulse Nigeria

Sex after a breakup isn't just about physical intimacy. According to researchers Buss and Schmitt, it can be a strategy for getting back together with your ex. Both men and women use tactics like overt displays of affection called benefit-provisioning to try and win their exes back.

Throughout history, people have used sex to access resources, social ties, and high-quality extra-pair partners. Explanations for sex after a breakup suggest that its adaptive value may arise from benefits like sexual variety, availability of genetically suitable partners, resource acquisition, or social status advancement, either separately or in combination. This is according to the Sexual Strategy Theory (SST) postulated by Buss and Schmitt.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Respect yourself: Remember how they treated you and how the relationship ended. Sleeping with your ex might diminish your self-worth.

2. Avoid places you frequent together: If possible, give yourself time before revisiting places where you are likely to meet them. A complete break from communication (including seeing them in person) can be the healthiest option.

3. Social media cleanse: Unfollow or block your ex on social media to avoid seeing pictures or updates that might trigger emotions or nostalgia. This allows you time and space to heal and move on.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 types of people you should never trust

10 types of people you should never trust

5 reasons people still sleep with their exes and how they can move on

5 reasons people still sleep with their exes and how they can move on

10 exercises that keep you mentally sharp

10 exercises that keep you mentally sharp

5 signs a woman has not been sexually active in a while

5 signs a woman has not been sexually active in a while

These 5 evening habits will give you unwanted belly fat

These 5 evening habits will give you unwanted belly fat

'I won't stop until she wants' — Mother still breastfeeds 9-year-old child

'I won't stop until she wants' — Mother still breastfeeds 9-year-old child

Why women's menstrual periods happen at the same time when they live together

Why women's menstrual periods happen at the same time when they live together

Here are 5 ways to survive Nigeria during fuel scarcity

Here are 5 ways to survive Nigeria during fuel scarcity

Lagbaja's real identity: Why he wears a mask to cover his face

Lagbaja's real identity: Why he wears a mask to cover his face

Top hotel room safety tips you should know

Top hotel room safety tips you should know

These are 3 reasons you can’t stay in your room when the lights go off

These are 3 reasons you can’t stay in your room when the lights go off

Here's the date the world will end, according to scientists

Here's the date the world will end, according to scientists

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

Ladies! Here are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex

We should really make a more conscious effort to become more aware of such behaviours [iStock]

How parents, teachers can recognise when a child is being bullied

The contrast between someone who simply has healthy self-esteem and a narcissist can be seen in relationships with other people [Glamour]

Are you self-confident or are you a narcissist? Here are 5 ways to tell

A couple hugging each other [Image: Danie James]

5 intimate acts which can be done by people practising celibacy