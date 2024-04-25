ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Never make promises under these 4 situations

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In the heat of the moment, it’s easy to let promises slip off the tongue—especially when emotions run high.

A couple talking
A couple talking

Whether you’re swept up in happiness, grappling with desperation, or simply in need, making commitments in these states can often lead to complications down the line.

Recommended articles

Here’s why it’s wise to pause before making promises under four specific emotional circumstances.

Happiness can make the world seem full of endless possibilities, prompting us to make promises while wearing rose-colored glasses. However, commitments made in this state may not be realistic.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the excitement settles, you might find that you’ve agreed to things that are either unmanageable or infeasible.

So, the next time joy has you floating on cloud nine, enjoy the moment, but consider delaying any big decisions until you can evaluate them with a clear and calm mind.

Desperation can cloud your judgment, pushing you to make promises as a way to quickly resolve a problem. This rush for a short-term solution can trap you in long-term commitments that may not be in your best interest.

Before making any promises out of desperation, take a step back and assess your situation with a pragmatic approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Often, you’ll find that taking time to think things through will unveil better solutions than those conceived in haste.

Being in a position of need can sometimes make you overpromise in hopes of gaining immediate support or relief. While it’s natural to seek assistance, offering more than you can deliver in return can lead to stress and strained relationships.

It's important to communicate honestly about what you are capable of handling. Transparent conversations can lead to understanding and assistance without the need for risky promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pressure, whether from peers, work, or personal expectations, can lead you to make promises without fully considering the consequences. This might mean agreeing to deadlines you can’t meet or obligations you can’t fulfill.

To avoid this, practice setting boundaries and allow yourself the space to make decisions at your own pace. Remember, it’s okay to say "no" or "I need more time to think about this."

Making promises should never be taken lightly. By recognizing the moments when you're most vulnerable to making impulsive commitments, you can save yourself from future stress and maintain the integrity of your word.

Next time you find yourself about to make a promise, remember these tips and choose your commitments wisely.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here’s why patients treated by female doctors have a better chance of recovery

Here’s why patients treated by female doctors have a better chance of recovery

7 dangerous herbs you should avoid during pregnancy

7 dangerous herbs you should avoid during pregnancy

What happened to the bodies from the Titanic — the poor still suffered

What happened to the bodies from the Titanic — the poor still suffered

Grant’s Crews Night Out: Where were you last Friday? Peek at what you missed

Grant’s Crews Night Out: Where were you last Friday? Peek at what you missed

Never make promises under these 4 situations

Never make promises under these 4 situations

Why commercial aeroplanes don't have parachutes for passengers

Why commercial aeroplanes don't have parachutes for passengers

7 groups of people not allowed by the gov't to adopt children

7 groups of people not allowed by the gov't to adopt children

Items & services you will pay for twice the normal price during rainy season

Items & services you will pay for twice the normal price during rainy season

Experience Moët Hennessy with some of the best drink Vendors in Nigeria

Experience Moët Hennessy with some of the best drink Vendors in Nigeria

What panic attacks are and how to deal with them

What panic attacks are and how to deal with them

Here are 4 reasons men and women communicate differently — these can cause problems

Here are 4 reasons men and women communicate differently — these can cause problems

More reasons Muslim women wear Hijab beyond religious observance

More reasons Muslim women wear Hijab beyond religious observance

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

We should really make a more conscious effort to become more aware of such behaviours [iStock]

How parents, teachers can recognise when a child is being bullied

Find Love on Sugar Daddy: An afternoon with Amira

Find Love on Sugar Daddy: An afternoon with Amira

We gained time and peace of mind after hiring a cleaner [Adobe Stock]

'How the cleaning lady saved my marriage from collapsing'

The contrast between someone who simply has healthy self-esteem and a narcissist can be seen in relationships with other people [Glamour]

Are you self-confident or are you a narcissist? Here are 5 ways to tell