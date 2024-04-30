ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 reasons arranged marriages will not work in this modern era

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Arranged marriages have been a traditional practice in many cultures worldwide, but as societies evolve, the relevance and success of such marriages are often questioned.

5 reasons why you should go for an arranged marriage in 2022
5 reasons why you should go for an arranged marriage in 2022

Here’s a list of reasons, why arranged marriages might face challenges in contemporary settings:

Recommended articles

In modern times, individuals often have a clear idea of what they want in a partner and a relationship. With the rise of personal choice and autonomy, people prefer to select their own partners based on mutual love, interests, and values rather than having a spouse chosen for them.

This shift in preference can lead to dissatisfaction or lack of commitment when partners are arranged without these personal criteria being considered.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stigma surrounding divorce has significantly diminished compared to previous generations. More people now view divorce as a viable option if the relationship doesn’t work out, rather than staying in an unhappy marriage.

This reduced fear of ending a marriage could lead to less willingness to compromise or work through challenges in arranged marriages, where the initial emotional connection might not be as strong.

Women are increasingly prioritizing their careers and personal goals, similar to their male counterparts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In many cultures that traditionally practiced arranged marriages, this shift can create conflicts if the arrangement does not support the career and personal aspirations of the woman.

The traditional expectations in arranged marriages often do not align with the modern, empowered role women are increasingly adopting.

As societies become more multicultural and people from different backgrounds intermingle, the cultural reasons for arranged marriages are becoming diluted.

People are exposed to diverse ways of life and relationship models, which can make traditional arranged marriages seem restrictive or outdated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The influence of global media and narratives celebrating romantic love also contribute to a preference for "love marriages" over arranged ones.

Modern individuals often prioritize personal growth, mental health, and emotional compatibility in their relationships. Arranged marriages, which might focus more on social, economic, or familial compatibility, may overlook these crucial aspects of a partnership.

People now seek a deep, personal connection and understanding from their spouse, elements that are not guaranteed in arranged settings.

While arranged marriages still work and may even thrive under the right circumstances, these evolving social dynamics suggest why they might not be as successful or appealing in today’s era as they once were.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each of these reasons reflects significant societal changes that influence personal relationships and marital expectations, suggesting a need for adaptation in the practice of arranging marriages to better suit the aspirations and needs of modern individuals.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

9 changes most millennials crave in the workplace

9 changes most millennials crave in the workplace

Avoid these 4 terrible tips if you plan to lose weight

Avoid these 4 terrible tips if you plan to lose weight

60-year-old woman wins Miss Universe Buenos Aires pageant

60-year-old woman wins Miss Universe Buenos Aires pageant

What causes upper stomach pain? Find out

What causes upper stomach pain? Find out

5 reasons arranged marriages will not work in this modern era

5 reasons arranged marriages will not work in this modern era

What to know about brain freezes and how to get rid of one

What to know about brain freezes and how to get rid of one

10 phrases toxic people use when they want to gaslight you

10 phrases toxic people use when they want to gaslight you

10 types of people you should never trust

10 types of people you should never trust

5 reasons people still sleep with their exes and how they can move on

5 reasons people still sleep with their exes and how they can move on

10 exercises that keep you mentally sharp

10 exercises that keep you mentally sharp

5 signs a woman has not been sexually active in a while

5 signs a woman has not been sexually active in a while

These 5 evening habits will give you unwanted belly fat

These 5 evening habits will give you unwanted belly fat

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

Ladies! Here are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex

We should really make a more conscious effort to become more aware of such behaviours [iStock]

How parents, teachers can recognise when a child is being bullied

The contrast between someone who simply has healthy self-esteem and a narcissist can be seen in relationships with other people [Glamour]

Are you self-confident or are you a narcissist? Here are 5 ways to tell

A couple hanging out

5 intimate acts which can be done by people practising celibacy