Couples' Therapy: We spoke to a couple on how they reached the decision to start having kids

If the prerequisite to having a baby is the ability to reproduce then we are no different from animals.

If there is anything Adesua Etomi and Banky W have taught us in their struggle to become parents, and have a baby is not for the faint hearted.

Instagram

You and your partner have a lot to consider. Some of the things you should bear in mind include;

Finances

I spoke with Esther and Ugbede who recently got married. They saved quite a huge sum towards their wedding and had money left over.

When Esther told Ugbede on their wedding night that they wanted a baby. He was sceptical at first, but he soon became convinced when he saw her in red lingerie

Having a child involves long term expenses like school fees and short-term expenses like diapers.

You cannot crowd fund having a child.

Timing

Pulse Nigeria

Is it too early to be thinking of having a child?

For Esther and Ugbede, they were already in their 30s and so they felt like there was no point waiting.

Would you want to wait a while after marriage before trying to get pregnant?

Are you so busy and occupied that would not have time for your child?

Having a baby is work. You need a whole village assisting you. Do you have the necessary support system?

If you are pumping the brakes on having a child that means you will use things like contraceptives, having sex on your safe days, condoms, or good old fashion withdrawal.

Mental health

I don’t think you need to be perfect to have a child but at least you should have resolved some childhood issues. You should be getting better

Becoming a parent is a truly rewarding and exciting experience. You get to pour out yourself to another individual, nurture and care for them.

It is much better if you have discussed these things before the wedding. You should know that people change. Your partner can change their mind after marriage.

You might have agreed to have kids with your partner and then you get married and find out that they have completely changed their mind.

Pulse Nigeria

He/she said we will have a baby immediately but changed his/her mind?

You might feel like you have valid reasons why you would not want to have a baby yet.

If you have agreed with your partner to have a baby almost immediately after marriage and you just switch upon them that might be a betrayal of trust. Except of course situations have changed like you lost a job or a parent.

It would be inconsiderate to cajole such a person to be involved in a baby-making process.

When a person is grieving always give them enough room and reassure them that you would always be there for them.

Why you should consider having a child early

Time! Time waits for no man.

If you get married early you do not have to jump right into it so soon.

However, women and men are more fertile from 18 to 27 years. 18 to 24 is the most fertile period.

At that age, some people are not ready to have children if you haven’t gotten your life and finances together.

The appropriate answer to why you should have kids apart from being ready financially and mentally is because you want to have kids

Why you should not have kids at all?

Most times in Nigeria we do things because this is what society expects even if we do not want these things.

Think about it? "Am I doing this because I want to or because society expects me to?"

Raising a child is not a walk in the park but it is one of the most beautiful relationships that exist.

Nse Etim-Ekpe had to declare that she could not give birth because of a condition and that was fine, but what upset her was how people kept asking her about it.

In an interview with BBC News she mentioned how people were 'womb-watching'. They insistently asked her when she would give birth. Adesua had the same experience.

If you plan on not having children at all. Be ready for nosy relatives and friends.

Back to our couple we started with - Esther and Ugbede. She knew she wanted to have a child soon after her wedding. She planned towards it and her husband agreed with her.