A woman is misogynistic if she does these 4 things

Doris Nwoye

Misogyny is not restricted to any specific gender as both men and women can display misogynistic behaviour.

Misogynistic women support harmful stereotypes against their own gender [FT]
Men who are misogynistic oppose the idea of feminism and naturally see women as inferior for a number of reasons.

While misogynistic tendencies are commonly associated with men, it is essential to acknowledge that some women also exhibit these behaviours.

Misogynistic women antagonise other women who show any sort of defiance towards gender inequality and they support harmful stereotypes against their own gender.

These are the misogynistic signs to look out for in a woman.

A misogynistic woman insists that women adhere strictly to traditional gender roles and expectations such as in the way they dress, speak and present themselves.

This mindset can perpetuate harmful gender norms that limit women's expressions and subject them to being viewed as inferior.

Addressing misogynistic behaviour is vital for promoting a safe space for everyone (image used for illustration) [Shutterstock]
Addressing misogynistic behaviour is vital for promoting a safe space for everyone (image used for illustration) [Shutterstock]

If a woman constantly competes with other women in a toxic manner instead of uplifting them and contributing to their growth, she is fostering a toxic environment that promotes the idea that women are in constant competition with each other.

If a woman seeks validation and approval only from men and dismisses the opinions and contributions of other women, it suggests that she prioritises male opinions over that of her gender. This implies that she agrees male opinions supersedes that of women.

If a woman displays hostility, jealousy and scepticism towards women in leadership positions, it shows that she does not support the advancement of women.

Such a woman believes that leadership should be male-dominated and a woman’s duty is to follow.

Addressing misogynistic behaviour is vital for promoting a safe space for both genders to thrive. It is important to approach conversations about change with tact and a desire to promote positive transformation.

If you directly confront people guilty of misogynistic behaviour, chances are they will get defensive and not be willing to have an open conversation.

So if you encounter misogynistic behaviour in anyone, try your best to foster understanding and an open dialogue to achieve a more inclusive society.

Doris Nwoye Doris Nwoye Doris Nwoye is a passionate content creator and filmmaker who employs maximum creativity in writing and developing content geared towards knowledge awareness and information dissemination.

