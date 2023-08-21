ADVERTISEMENT
A man is misogynistic if he does these 5 things

Doris Nwoye

Men who are misogynistic oppose the idea of feminism and naturally see women as inferior.

Addressing misogynistic behaviour is vital for promoting a safe space for everyone (image used for illustration) [iStock]
These are the misogynistic signs to look out for in a man.

If a man constantly speaks to women in a derogatory way or makes offensive jokes towards them, it could indicate underlying misogyny. Such behaviour reflects a lack of respect and empathy towards women.

Misogynistic men never value female opinions and always dismiss them because they assume men know better.

They limit the knowledge of women to trivial topics and exclude them when having important discussions.

A misogynistic man always tries to control his partner's actions and decisions. He strongly believes that women must be submissive and obedient to all he dictates and can’t do anything without his approval.

Men who are misogynistic naturally see women as inferior for a number of reasons (image used for illustration) [iStock]
If a man downplays female success and always assumes that everything they achieve is from assistance from men or favours, he is promoting the idea that women can’t achieve on their own merit.

They are quick to utter statements like, "You look good, your man must be taking good care of you," or, "She slept her way to that position."

Misogynistic men never offer assistance around the house because they believe house chores and other care duties are solely women’s responsibilities.

ALSO READ: A woman is misogynistic if she does these 4 things

Addressing misogynistic behaviour is vital for promoting a safe space for both genders to thrive. It is important to approach conversations about change with tact and a desire to promote positive transformation.

If you directly confront people guilty of misogynistic behaviour, chances are they will get defensive and not be willing to have an open conversation.

So if you encounter misogynistic behaviour in anyone, try your best to foster understanding and an open dialogue to achieve a more inclusive society.

