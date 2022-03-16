5 things to consider before you date a friend’s ex

Before you fall into bed with your friend’s man or woman consider this;

1. Why did they break up?

It makes sense to consider your karma – you know what goes around comes around. If he was a malicious wife-beater or she was a materialistic money waster, think twice before you date or marry the person.

A mutual break up or one because of misunderstandings is easier to stomach, you can dive into that pool in that case.

2. If your happiness is more important than your friend’s

At the end of the day, you must look out for number one – yourself. If you feel they make you happy, then why deny yourself a lifetime of happiness?

A classic example will be Prince Charles and his then Mistress, now wife, Camilla. Even though their case was different because they were cheating, the truth is they made each other happy.

3. If you don’t mind losing the friendship

If your friend is okay with it, I say dive in but be aware that they might be totally against it and probably never want to speak with you again. Are you okay with that? If you are. Go, girl!

4. They broke up long ago and you didn’t date them while the relationship was still on

This is what everyone would like to know. Were you the reason they broke up? If it has been years since they were together, then you don’t owe your friend so much loyalty.

5. They have both moved on

If your friend is dating or married to someone else, it is a tad inconsiderate for your friend to forbid you from being with someone you absolutely think will make you happy, especially when the breakup was mutual.