It’s so easy to be consumed by desire when you like someone, but if you never make the first move, you may never know what it is like to be with them.
5 people talk about how they shoot their shots on their crush
We asked five people how they make a move on their crush and here are the responses we got.
Deji
"Ah, crush? I don’t do that anymore, ever since I realized women don’t have sense. I am just kidding, but I just got tired of chasing women, so now if I see a fine woman, I just wish her well."
Simon
"If she is a celebrity, I follow them online and like all their pictures. If it's an ordinary babe, I start a conversation with her to gauge if she’s into me. If she has sense, then we can go on a date and figure it out from them."
Debbie
"I don’t like telling people I love them. I tried to act a bit tough but still, give him enough attention so he knows I am interested in him."
Martins
"If I have a crush on someone, I act really nice and sweet, like always paying for their lunch."
"There was this time I had a crush on someone and bought her some of the things on her birthday wish list. I hoped that was enough to show her how much I like you."
Ruth
"I don’t know how to act around my crush, I feel like I giggle a lot and I don’t know what to say, I sort of hope he shoots his shot, but I have never shot any successful shot.
How do I shoot my shot? I tell a guy I like him, but most times he’s only interested in sex."
