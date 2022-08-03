RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 people talk about how they shoot their shots on their crush

We asked five people how they make a move on their crush and here are the responses we got.

How do you let your crush know you like them?
It’s so easy to be consumed by desire when you like someone, but if you never make the first move, you may never know what it is like to be with them.

"Ah, crush? I don’t do that anymore, ever since I realized women don’t have sense. I am just kidding, but I just got tired of chasing women, so now if I see a fine woman, I just wish her well."

"If she is a celebrity, I follow them online and like all their pictures. If it's an ordinary babe, I start a conversation with her to gauge if she’s into me. If she has sense, then we can go on a date and figure it out from them."

"I don’t like telling people I love them. I tried to act a bit tough but still, give him enough attention so he knows I am interested in him."

"If I have a crush on someone, I act really nice and sweet, like always paying for their lunch."

"There was this time I had a crush on someone and bought her some of the things on her birthday wish list. I hoped that was enough to show her how much I like you."

"I don’t know how to act around my crush, I feel like I giggle a lot and I don’t know what to say, I sort of hope he shoots his shot, but I have never shot any successful shot.

How do I shoot my shot? I tell a guy I like him, but most times he’s only interested in sex."

