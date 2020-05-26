Introverts have a hard time when they have to meet new people. It becomes almost impossible for them to handle large gatherings and when it comes to finding love, they definitely panic.

Dating is rough regardless of your personality type, but it’s especially taxing for introverts, who only have limited social energy to spend.

If you are an introvert, these tips can help your dating life.

Don’t hide your introversion

You may be able to “fake” an outgoingness for a short period of time, especially if you have practised this before. But, over a period of time that is going to fade away. The best way to have a good date is to make t evident that you are an introvert. If your date understands that, you ever know it might even turn into a second/third date.

Choose short and fun

Introverts get easily exhausted with longer periods of socialising with big groups of people. They like short interactions for a brief period of time. Find out what you like and keep it brief as the space setting also matters. Ultimately, you want the right combination of time to talk and get to know each other and time to just have fun with one another with little talking. Make sure you know that it is going to be short otherwise you will end up scaring yourself before the date.

Start with friendship

Introverts are known to be good friends. Be your usual self and do not overthink unexpected scenarios in your head. Try to be a good friend first and then focus on love. Because love starts with friendship and there’s no denying that.

Don’t rush

If you agree to your date that you are an introvert, it will just take the burden of being someone else from your shoulder. This will only make you feel free. There’s is no compulsion of opening up on the very first date, and if you are with the right person, he/she will not push you. Just know that a sincere person will understand you no matter what.

Don’t change your personality

To start with, do not change your personality or the way you dress. Uncomfortable clothing will only make you more conscious. Don’t buy a pair of shoes or an outfit that isn’t “you.” And don’t get a brand new haircut. Stick to the basics and let your personality shine.