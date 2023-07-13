Meet Victoria Adesanmi, the amazing Nigerian-American who designed Barbie's DreamHouse

She was a colour and material designer for Adidas. Then she relocated from Portland to Los Angeles five years ago. While in Los Angeles, Victoria created artistic spaces for celebrities like Beyoncé and Kanye West. She was in charge of colours and materials for Beyonce's Ivy Park and Kanye West's Yeezys.

Victoria was certain of her approach to style and functionality by the time she decided to start her own business.

Adesanmi launched her very own interior design company, Aesthetics Studios, in 2021. Thanks to her previous work and relationships, she had the opportunity to tap into a valuable network that would pave the way for exciting possibilities in the future. One of these incredible opportunities was the chance to collaborate with the Barbie team and bring a real-life Barbie dream house to life.

Recently, Airbnb listed a real-life Barbie Malibu DreamHouse for people to check in and stay, just in time for the highly anticipated summer release of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'. This is the second time Barbie's DreamHouse has been listed on Airbnb's website. It was temporarily listed in 2019 to mark the invention of the doll 60 years ago.

This year, the building has been renovated to embody "Kenergy" and reinvented in classic Barbie Pink. Ken is the designated Airbnb host (though he isn't there), and he provides up to two guests with a free night in his cowboy-themed room.

The Airbnb offering claims that visitors can put on Ken's clothes, dance on the disco floor, or have a swim. They will also take home a pair of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and a surfboard.

The Barbie DreamHouse will accept reservations starting on July 17 for stays on July 21 and 22.