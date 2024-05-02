ADVERTISEMENT
Aside from breastfeeding, here are 5 feeding alternatives for newborns

Anna Ajayi

There's no single "right" way to feed your newborn.

New moms, whether you're planning to breastfeed, considering formula, or a combination of both, you have a variety of feeding options to nourish your precious newborn.

Breastfeeding may offer numerous benefits for both mom and baby, but it's not always the easiest or most suitable option for everyone.

Here are five alternative feeding methods that can ensure your baby receives the essential nutrients they need to thrive in those early weeks and months.

Formula feeding method [care2]
Formula feeding method [care2] Pulse Nigeria

The formula is a specially designed milk substitute that provides complete nutrition for newborns who are not breastfed. It's formulated to closely mimic breast milk in terms of nutrients and calories, ensuring your baby receives everything they need for healthy growth and development. Modern formulas come in various options, including cow's milk-based, soy-based, and hypoallergenic formulas for babies with specific sensitivities.

  • Convenience and flexibility: Formula feeding offers flexibility for both parents or caregivers to share feeding responsibilities. It also allows for easier tracking of how much your baby is consuming.
  • Fortified with essential nutrients: Formulas are fortified with essential vitamins and minerals like iron, which may not be as readily available in breast milk depending on the mother's diet.
Even if you're unable to breastfeed directly at every feeding, you can still provide your baby with the benefits of breast milk through expressed milk. This involves using a breast pump to express milk that can then be stored in bottles and offered to your baby later.

Expressed breast milk [Associationofbreastfeeding]
Expressed breast milk [Associationofbreastfeeding] Pulse Nigeria
  • Provides breast milk benefits: Your baby receives all the valuable antibodies and nutrients present in your breast milk.
  • Flexibility: Expressed milk allows you to share feeding responsibilities or continue providing breast milk even when you're away from your baby for short periods.
  • Maintains milk supply: Regularly expressing milk helps maintain your milk supply, making it easier to transition back to direct breastfeeding if desired.
Donor milk banks provide a safe and valuable resource for babies who cannot receive breast milk directly from their mothers. Milk donated by screened and qualified mothers is pasteurised and tested before being distributed to hospitals and clinics.

Donor milk banks [TehranTimes]
Donor milk banks [TehranTimes] Pulse Nigeria

Donor milk can be a life-saving option for premature babies, babies with medical conditions, or those whose mothers are unable to produce enough milk.

  • Provides essential nutrients: Donor milk offers the closest alternative to a mother's own breast milk, providing vital nutrients for a baby's development.
  • life-saving for vulnerable babies: Donor milk can be critical for premature babies or those with health complications who require specific nutritional support.
  • rigorous screening and testing: Donor milk banks ensure strict screening procedures for milk donors and thorough testing for safety.
Cup feeding is a non-traditional feeding method that involves offering expressed breast milk or formula to a baby from a small cup rather than a bottle.

The cup feeding method [Motherly]
The cup feeding method [Motherly] Pulse Nigeria

While not suitable for newborns in the initial weeks, cup feeding can be introduced later as a complementary feeding method alongside breastfeeding or bottle feeding.

  • Cup feeding encourages the development of sucking, swallowing, and coordination skills used later during solid food introduction.
  • Introducing cup feeding alongside breastfeeding can help prevent nipple confusion in some babies who might reject a bottle nipple.
  • Some babies experience less gas with cup feeding compared to bottle feeding.

ALSO READ: Why some babies reject breast milk and what to do about it

Paced bottle feeding is a feeding approach that mimics the natural flow and rhythm of breastfeeding.

Bottle feeding method [Parents]
Bottle feeding method [Parents] Pulse Nigeria
It allows the baby to control the pace of feeding, taking breaks and regulating their intake similar to how they would at the breast.

  • Paced feeding helps prevent overfeeding, which can lead to gas, spit-up, and discomfort in babies.
  • The feeding experience becomes more interactive, allowing for close eye contact and communication between caregiver and baby.
  • Babies learn to listen to their hunger cues and stop feeding when they're full, promoting healthy eating habits.

Ultimately, the best choice is the one that works for you and your baby

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

