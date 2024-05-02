How does a person with bipolar disorder think?

These mood swings can range from intense periods of euphoria and hyperactivity (mania) to deep sadness and hopelessness (depression).

Understanding how someone with bipolar disorder thinks can be a challenge, especially for those who haven't experienced it themselves. The way a person thinks during a manic episode can be vastly different from how they think during a depressive episode.

Mania

During a manic episode, a person's thoughts can become rapid and racing. They might experience pressure to constantly be on the go, with a seemingly endless stream of ideas and plans. This can lead to impulsive decisions, like making large purchases or starting new projects without considering the consequences.

Here are some key features of thought patterns during a manic episode:

A person might develop an inflated sense of self-importance, believing they have special powers or abilities.

Thoughts jump from one topic to another rapidly, making it difficult to stay focused on a single conversation or task.

The person might feel energised and require little to no sleep, even though their body desperately needs rest.

Impulsive decisions are common, often with a disregard for potential risks or consequences.

The person might be easily distracted by even the most minor external stimuli, making it difficult to concentrate.

Depression

When a person with bipolar disorder experiences a depressive episode, their thoughts can become dark and negative. They might feel overwhelmed by feelings of sadness, worthlessness, and hopelessness. These negative thought patterns can be incredibly debilitating, making it difficult to find motivation and even perform daily tasks.

Here are some hallmarks of thinking patterns during a depressive episode:

Negative thoughts about oneself, the world, and the future become automatic and pervasive.

The person might believe there's no way out of their current situation and no point in trying to improve.

They might feel a sense of powerlessness, unable to control their thoughts, emotions, or circumstances.

Negative self-talk can lead to feelings of guilt and shame, further worsening the depression.

In severe cases, thoughts of suicide might emerge as a way to escape the emotional pain.

Note that not all thinking is black and white. Bipolar disorder is a spectrum, and the way people think during episodes can vary greatly. Some people might experience more mild symptoms, while others might struggle with severe episodes that significantly impact their daily lives.

Supporting a person with bipolar disorder

By understanding the thought patterns associated with bipolar disorder, those close to someone with the condition can offer better support. Here are some tips:

Learn as much as you can about bipolar disorder and its effects on thinking.

Encourage open communication and listen without judgment when they share their thoughts and feelings.

Help them identify negative thought patterns and gently challenge them with more realistic perspectives.

Encourage professional treatment from a therapist or psychiatrist who specialises in bipolar disorder.

With proper treatment and support, people with bipolar disorder can manage their symptoms and live fulfilling lives.