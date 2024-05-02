7 unexpected animals used in skincare products

From beehives to snail farms, these unexpected creatures contribute valuable ingredients used for various skin benefits.

Here are seven of those creatures you might not have expected to find on a beauty product label:

1. Bees

Honeybees, the busy producers of honey, are also a surprising source of a popular skincare ingredient – beeswax.

Beeswax is a natural emulsifier, meaning it helps blend oil and water-based ingredients together in skincare products. This creates a smooth, stable formula that applies evenly and absorbs well. Beeswax also has mild anti-inflammatory properties and forms a protective barrier on the skin, helping retain moisture and prevent dryness.

2. Snails

Snail mucin, a secretion produced by snails, has become a trendy ingredient in Asian skincare for several years now.

This gooey substance contains a variety of beneficial components, including hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and antimicrobial peptides. Hyaluronic acid is a natural humectant, attracting and retaining moisture in the skin. Glycolic acid is a gentle exfoliant that helps remove dead skin cells, promoting a smoother and brighter complexion. The antimicrobial peptides in snail mucin are thought to help reduce inflammation and promote wound healing.

3. Sharks

Sharks might be apex predators in the ocean, but their cartilage is a surprising source of an ingredient used in some anti-ageing products.

Shark cartilage is claimed to contain chondroitin sulfate, a molecule that may help support collagen production and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

However, the research on the effectiveness of shark cartilage for topical skincare is limited. Additionally, concerns about the environmental impact of harvesting sharks for this purpose have led some skincare companies to explore plant-based alternatives with similar properties.

4. Sheep

Lanolin, a waxy oil derived from sheep's wool, has been a staple ingredient in skincare for decades. It's a natural emollient that helps lock in moisture and keep skin hydrated. Lanolin also has some anti-inflammatory properties and can help soothe dry, irritated skin. However, some people are allergic to lanolin, so it's important to do a patch test before using a product containing this ingredient. Thankfully, there are plant-based alternatives like shea butter that offer similar moisturising benefits.

5. Emu

Emu oil, derived from the fat of emus, has gained popularity for its potential skin-healing properties. It's rich in essential fatty acids, which are important for maintaining healthy skin barrier function. Emu oil is also thought to have anti-inflammatory and analgesic (pain-relieving) properties, making it a potential aid for conditions like eczema and psoriasis. While research is ongoing, some people find emu oil helpful for promoting skin healing and reducing inflammation.

6. Silk

Silk, known for its luxurious texture, provides an unexpected ingredient for some hair care products. Hydrolysed silk, a processed form of silk protein, is sometimes added to conditioners and hair masks. It's thought to smooth the hair cuticle, adding shine and reducing frizz. Hydrolysed silk can also help retain moisture in the hair, leaving it feeling soft and manageable.

7. Oysters

Oyster shell extract is a relatively new ingredient finding its way into some skincare products. It's a source of minerals like calcium and magnesium, which are thought to play a role in maintaining skin health.

Oyster shell extract is also claimed to stimulate collagen production and improve skin elasticity. While research on its effectiveness is ongoing, the potential benefits of oyster shell extract for promoting youthful, healthy skin are intriguing.

How to make informed choices

The world of animal-derived skincare ingredients is vast and ever-evolving. While some ingredients offer potential benefits, it's important to be aware of ethical considerations and potential allergies. Here are some things to keep in mind:

Research: Do your research on the specific animal-derived ingredient and its potential benefits and drawbacks.

Cruelty-free: Look for cruelty-free certifications on skincare products. These certifications indicate that the ingredients were not obtained through animal testing.

Alternatives: Many plant-based and synthetic alternatives offer similar benefits to animal-derived ingredients. Explore these options if you have ethical concerns or allergies.

Consult a dermatologist: If you have any concerns about using animal-derived ingredients or have sensitive skin, consult a dermatologist for personalised advice.

Ultimately, the choice of whether or not to use animal-derived skincare products is a personal one. By being informed about the ingredients and making conscious choices, you can find a skincare routine that aligns with your values and promotes healthy, beautiful skin.