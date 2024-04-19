ADVERTISEMENT
The sexual benefits, health perks and side effects of Manuka honey

Anna Ajayi

A healthy you is a happy you, both in and out of the bedroom.

The benefits of manuka honey [BabyCenter]

Among the many honey varieties, Manuka honey stands out for its properties and potential health benefits.

Manuka honey originates from New Zealand and is produced by bees who pollinate the Manuka bush (Leptospermum scoparium). While similar to regular honey, Manuka honey boasts a unique compound called methylglyoxal (MGO). This compound is believed to be responsible for Manuka honey's antibacterial and antiviral properties.

Manuka honey stands out [Health] Pulse Nigeria

The potency of Manuka honey is measured by a grading system called the Unique Manuka Factor (UMF). A higher UMF rating indicates a stronger concentration of MGO and potentially greater health benefits.

While research on Manuka honey's impact on sexual health is ongoing, some potential benefits have emerged. Here's a look at a few:

1. Improved blood flow: Manuka honey's potential anti-inflammatory properties might contribute to improved blood flow throughout the body, including the genitals. This can be beneficial for both men and women, potentially enhancing sexual arousal and response.

2. Increased stamina: Manuka honey is a natural source of energy. Some studies suggest it might improve athletic performance and reduce fatigue.

Sexual benefits of manuka honey [IndigoHerbs] Pulse Nigeria
This translated to the bedroom could lead to increased stamina and a more fulfilling sexual experience.

3. Antibacterial properties: Manuka honey's antibacterial properties might be helpful in combating certain bacteria that can contribute to vaginal and urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women. By promoting a healthy vaginal microbiome, Manuka honey might indirectly contribute to a more pleasurable sexual experience.

4. Wound healing: Manuka honey is known for its wound-healing properties. While not directly related to sexual health, this benefit could be helpful for individuals experiencing minor cuts or abrasions in the genital area, promoting faster healing and reducing discomfort during intimacy.

Manuka honey has its wound healing properties [Manukahoneyorg] Pulse Nigeria

5. Stress reduction: Honey, in general, is known for its calming properties. Manuka honey, with its potential anti-inflammatory effects, might contribute to stress reduction. Stress can be a major roadblock to a healthy sex life, so managing stress levels can indirectly improve sexual function.

Beyond its potential sexual health benefits, Manuka honey boasts a range of other potential health perks:

  1. Digestive health: Manuka honey might help promote a healthy gut microbiome by combating harmful bacteria. This could contribute to better digestion and potentially alleviate symptoms like indigestion and heartburn.
  2. Wound healing: As mentioned earlier, Manuka honey's antibacterial properties might aid in wound healing, promoting faster recovery from minor cuts, scrapes, and burns.
  3. Immune support: Manuka honey's potential antibacterial and antiviral properties might contribute to a stronger immune system, helping your body fight off infections.
  4. Sore throat relief: Manuka honey might soothe a sore throat and reduce coughing symptoms. Its antibacterial properties could help combat the bacteria that contribute to throat discomfort.

While Manuka honey is generally safe for most people, there are a few things to keep in mind:

  • Allergies: People with allergies to bees or bee products should avoid Manuka honey.
  • Manuka honey, like all honey, contains sugar. While it's a natural sweetener, it's still important to consume it in moderation, especially for people with diabetes or prediabetes.
  • Not all Manuka honey is created equal. Look for UMF-certified honey to ensure you're getting authentic Manuka honey with guaranteed MGO content.
Uses of manuka honey [medicalnewstoday] Pulse Nigeria

Enjoy a spoonful of Manuka honey straight from the jar for a natural energy boost or sore throat relief. You can also enjoy it in moderation in teas, smoothies, or drizzled over yoghurt or fruit for a touch of sweetness with a potential health boost.

Note:

Manuka honey is a natural product, but it's not a miracle cure. Consult with your doctor before using Manuka honey for any specific health concern, especially if you have any underlying medical conditions or are taking medications.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

