5 things you can do with honey apart from eating it

Honey, the sweet sweet fluid made by honeybees is one of the natural sweeteners that serves as a healthy alternative to sugar.

Honey is loaded with fructose, natural vitamins and minerals and it is perfect for diabetic patients and people who are trying to lose weight. A lot of people eat honey in different forms including using it to bake, adding to their beverages or any other food.

Aside from eating, there are numerous things you can also do with honey.

Here are five things you can do with honey apart from eating it.

Honey can be applied to the face as a mask to treat acne. In addition to treating acne, honey applied on the face can help to moisturize the skin. This is because raw honey helps balance the bacteria on the skin, which makes it a great product that helps to fight acne.

Honey is also a good treatment for hair. Applying honey to your hair can help to make it smooth, healthy and soft. You could also use this in addition to banana and olive oil to make a hair mask.

Honey is also great for treating wounds. This sweet fluid over time has helped to promote wound healing, especially when this involves burns. It serves as a valve that may reduce burn healing time.

Honey also sterilizes wounds according to some studies. This sweetener can also reduce pain, odor, and wound size.

Hemorrhoid, also referred to as pile, are swollen veins in a person’s anus and lower rectum that cause itching and pain, as well as blood in stool. It can be quite disturbing for persons who have them and thankfully, honey can help.

A study has shown that mixing honey, olive oil, and beeswax is a good topical treatment that helps to reduce the symptoms of hemorrhoid.

Another use for honey is as a lip balm. This is because honey attracts and retains moisture, which helps to keep your lips hydrated throughout the day.

If you are experiencing chapped lips, honey can also come in handy as this fluid has anti-inflammatory properties to help soothe chapped lips.

