5 reasons to drink honey and warm water

This golden liquid gotten from bees has immense health benefits especially when mixed with warm water.

Mix honey with warm water for maximum benefit
Mix honey with warm water for maximum benefit

Honey is a miracle elixir because it has antifungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties.

Honey is not only used for its medicinal effect but it is also used as a substitute for sugar, as dressing for salad, pancakes and other desserts.

Mixing honey with warm water can cure many ills and maladies that beset us.

Mix honey with warm water and lime for weight loss
Mix honey with warm water and lime for weight loss Pulse Nigeria

Mixing honey with warm water and lemon juice might be just what you need on your fit fam journey. Take this every morning immediately when you wake up for maximum effect.

Studies have shown that increasing the amount of water you drink is good for your metabolism, not to mention the added effect of making you feel full so you will not have such a big appetite.

This concoction is also a welcomed replacement to soft drinks and soda that packs calories.

When you are having problems with digestion drinking a warm glass of honey will quell whatever digestive issue you are having.

Raw unpasteurized honey has antimicrobial properties, minerals and vitamins that help to boost your immune system and protect you from diseases.

If your throat feels sore, maybe a precursor or aftermath to the flu, then drink warm water and honey slowly to calm your sore throat.

Honey also remedies cough and because of how distressing cough can be, honey helps you sleep better.

Do you suffer from plenty of allergic reactions? Then honey water would protect you from allergies in the environment and also reduce the chances of getting those allergies again.

