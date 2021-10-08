5 reasons to drink honey and warm water

Honey is not only used for its medicinal effect but it is also used as a substitute for sugar, as dressing for salad, pancakes and other desserts.

Mixing honey with warm water can cure many ills and maladies that beset us.

1.Honey, water and lemon juice helps with weight loss

Pulse Nigeria

Mixing honey with warm water and lemon juice might be just what you need on your fit fam journey. Take this every morning immediately when you wake up for maximum effect.

Studies have shown that increasing the amount of water you drink is good for your metabolism, not to mention the added effect of making you feel full so you will not have such a big appetite.

This concoction is also a welcomed replacement to soft drinks and soda that packs calories.

2. Honey water helps with digestion

When you are having problems with digestion drinking a warm glass of honey will quell whatever digestive issue you are having.

3. Honey boosts your immune system

Raw unpasteurized honey has antimicrobial properties, minerals and vitamins that help to boost your immune system and protect you from diseases.

4. Honey cures sore throat and cough

If your throat feels sore, maybe a precursor or aftermath to the flu, then drink warm water and honey slowly to calm your sore throat.

Honey also remedies cough and because of how distressing cough can be, honey helps you sleep better.

5. Honey protects you from allergies