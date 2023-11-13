ADVERTISEMENT
Jean-Michel Basquiat: The artist of the world’s most expensive painting

Anna Ajayi

His painting called “Untitled” sold for ₦110.5 billion at Sotheby’s in May 2017.

Jean-Michel Basquiat, a renowned artist [ArtnetNews]

Basquiat's artistic beginnings trace back to the streets of New York City in the late 1970s, where he made a name for himself as a graffiti artist using the tag "SAMO." Basquiat later evolved into the mainstream art scene, blending street art with fine art and creating a unique style that his fans came to love. His work is mostly themed on race, identity, and social issues.

Basquiat's life story is as diverse as his art. He was an African American raised in a multicultural environment with a Haitian father and a Puerto Rican mother.

In 1980, Basquiat was invited to participate in a group exhibition at the New Museum of Contemporary Art in New York City. This was his first major solo exhibition, and it helped to launch his career.

In the following years, Basquiat's work was exhibited in galleries and museums all over the world. He also collaborated with other artists like Andy Warhol and Keith Haring.

Warrior:

Michel Basquiat Warrior painting [AmazonUK] Pulse Nigeria
This painting, depicting a black man with a warrior-like headdress, was sold for $41.8 million in 2021, making it the most expensive Western artwork ever sold at auction in Asia.

Riding with Death:

Michel Basquiat's Riding With Death [Arthurio] Pulse Nigeria

In this painting, two figures ride on a horse, one of whom is Death. It is considered to be one of Basquiat's most powerful and haunting works.

Among Basquiat's many masterpieces, one painting holds a special place: "Untitled" (1982).

Michel Basquiat's Untitled [ArtnetNews] Pulse Nigeria

This masterpiece made headlines in 2017 when it sold for a staggering $110.5 million, breaking records as the world's most expensive painting. The buyer? Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa.

What makes "Untitled" so special? Art lovers and critics believe it captures the raw energy and emotion that are typically Basquiat's style. With a mix of words, symbols, and colours, the painting tells a complex story.

Although Basquiat died at the early age of 27, due to an accidental drug overdose in 1988, his collection of 600 paintings and 1,500 drawings still resonates with artists and art lovers to this day.

