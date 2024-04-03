Top 10 youngest billionaires in the world under 35

This is a glimpse into the lives and fortunes of the top 10 youngest billionaires in the world:

1. Mark Mateschitz, age 31, net worth: $39.6 billion

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Inheriting a significant stake in Red Bull, Mateschitz oversees the renowned energy drink company, which boasts billions in revenue annually.

2. John Collison, age 33, net worth: $7.2 billion

Pulse Nigeria

Born in Ireland, Collison became a billionaire at age 26 with the success of Stripe, a payment software company he co-founded with his brother. Stripe's valuation has soared to $65 billion in recent years.

3. Firoz Mistry, age 27, net worth: $4.9 billion

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

He is the richest of the 30-and-unders on this list. He and his brother Zahan own 4.6% stakes in Tata Sons, an Indian conglomerate worth $150 billion. Tata is considering its IPO. The Mistrys inherited their stakes after their father died in a car accident in 2022. Their uncle holds the rest of the family's 18.4% stake.

4. Zahan Mistry, age 25, net worth: $4.9 billion

He shares a 4.6% stake in construction company Tata and a 25% stake in Shapoorji Pallonji Group. He and his brother Firoz also lead the SP Group in Mumbai.

5. Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, age 28, net worth: $4.7 billion

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

He is the chief strategy officer of EssilorLuxottica, the world's largest eyeglass company, and the owner of Ray-Ban. He and his family inherited a 12.5% stake in Delfin, a Luxembourg-based holding company, which owns nearly a third of EssilorLuxottica.

6. Michal Strnad, age 31, net worth of $4.4 billion

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

This Czech Republic citizen's father, a scrapyard owner, transformed the business into the weapons producer Czechoslovak Group, which he now owns and leads.

7. Gustav Magnar Witzøe, age 30, net worth: $4.2 billion

Pulse Nigeria

He is a Norwegian citizen who was gifted nearly half of SalMar, the world's second-largest salmon farmer, by his father at age 19. His father continues to operate the company, while Witzøe focuses on real estate and tech startup investments. SalMar exports to over 50 countries and is Norway's fifth-richest person and largest taxpayer.

8. Evan Spiegel, age 33, net worth of $3.1 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

At just 25, Spiegel co-founded Snapchat and quickly ascended to billionaire status. He now serves as CEO of Snap Inc., a publicly traded company valued at billions.

9. Jonathan Kwok, age 32, net worth: $2.4 billion

Pulse Nigeria

He and his brother Geoffrey, 38, inherited their father's Hong Kong real estate empire after he died in 2018. Jonathan now runs Empire Group Holdings and is the youngest billionaire in Hong Kong.

10. Palmer Luckey, age 31, net worth: $2.3 billion

ADVERTISEMENT