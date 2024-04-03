ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 youngest billionaires in the world under 35

Temi Iwalaiye

Here’s Forbes list of the world’s youngest billionaires in 2024.

Youngest billionaires in the world
Youngest billionaires in the world

The mean age for billionaires, according to Forbes, is 66 years. So, it’s amazing to see young people who are under 35 years old becoming billionaires. While some inherited their wealth, others earned it.

This is a glimpse into the lives and fortunes of the top 10 youngest billionaires in the world:

Mark Matestich is the youngest billionaire in the world [southchinapost]
Inheriting a significant stake in Red Bull, Mateschitz oversees the renowned energy drink company, which boasts billions in revenue annually.

John Collison is the youngest self-made billionaire in the world [businessinsider]
Born in Ireland, Collison became a billionaire at age 26 with the success of Stripe, a payment software company he co-founded with his brother. Stripe's valuation has soared to $65 billion in recent years.

Firoz Mistry is one of the youngest billionaires in the world [Goodreturns]
He is the richest of the 30-and-unders on this list. He and his brother Zahan own 4.6% stakes in Tata Sons, an Indian conglomerate worth $150 billion. Tata is considering its IPO. The Mistrys inherited their stakes after their father died in a car accident in 2022. Their uncle holds the rest of the family's 18.4% stake.

He shares a 4.6% stake in construction company Tata and a 25% stake in Shapoorji Pallonji Group. He and his brother Firoz also lead the SP Group in Mumbai.

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio is one of the richest youngest billionaire [forbes]
He is the chief strategy officer of EssilorLuxottica, the world's largest eyeglass company, and the owner of Ray-Ban. He and his family inherited a 12.5% stake in Delfin, a Luxembourg-based holding company, which owns nearly a third of EssilorLuxottica.

Arms dealer Michal Strnad is one of the richest young people in the world [archiv]
This Czech Republic citizen's father, a scrapyard owner, transformed the business into the weapons producer Czechoslovak Group, which he now owns and leads.

Gustav Magnar Witzøe is one of the richest young people in the world [gettyimages]
He is a Norwegian citizen who was gifted nearly half of SalMar, the world's second-largest salmon farmer, by his father at age 19. His father continues to operate the company, while Witzøe focuses on real estate and tech startup investments. SalMar exports to over 50 countries and is Norway's fifth-richest person and largest taxpayer.

At just 25, Spiegel co-founded Snapchat and quickly ascended to billionaire status. He now serves as CEO of Snap Inc., a publicly traded company valued at billions.

Jonathan Kwok is the richest young person in Hong Kong [slaughterandmay]
He and his brother Geoffrey, 38, inherited their father's Hong Kong real estate empire after he died in 2018. Jonathan now runs Empire Group Holdings and is the youngest billionaire in Hong Kong.

Luckey made a fortune with Oculus VR before founding Anduril, a defence technology company valued at billions.

