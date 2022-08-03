RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Travel Inspiration: How 5 Nigerian celebrities spent their summer

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

We have had so much travel content and inspiration from Nigerian celebrities.

Maria, Nengi and Sharon summer vacation [Instagram]
Maria, Nengi and Sharon summer vacation [Instagram]

Even though we don’t have summertime in Nigeria, these celebrities travelled for their summer, and they looked summertime fine.

Recommended articles

Thinking of where to go and what to try for your next trip? Then, read on.

Here are five celebrities who took trips around the world;

Sharon has been on a grand European tour.

The first stop was London, we enjoyed the boutique pictures and mirror selfies.

Then, she went to Paris, France and posed in exotic restaurants.

The next place we saw Sharon was Mykonos, Greece where she took pictures overlooking the water.

But that wasn’t the end of her journey, she went to Italy took a boat ride on the famous Lake Como in Italy.

Summer came early for Nancy, who started a tour de monde (World Tour) in Paris in June, taking a pitstop at Disneyland Paris.

She stopped by Netflix’s office in the Netherlands

Before heading for a more serene view in Santorini, Greece.

We enjoyed all her seaside views and pictures. The next time we saw Nancy, she was sipping wine in Tuscany, Italy.

Maria began her tour de monde in Santorini, Greece, with breathtaking views and a breakfast spread.

Then, she went to Paris and had breakfast overlooking the beautiful city.

Living most people’s dream, Maria took a boat ride in Venice, Italy

and then she rounded up her holiday in Monaco and St Tropez.

Ini began her summer vacation in South Africa, though she spent it shooting Smart Money Woman.

Then she went to London

from London she jetted off to Paris

before landing in Mykonos, Greece.

Guinness-sponsored Dublin trip had Nengi all smiles as she toured the grounds

then she stopped at Ibiza for a beach fun time.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Travel Inspiration: How 5 Nigerian celebrities spent their summer

Travel Inspiration: How 5 Nigerian celebrities spent their summer

5 signs you are not over your ex

5 signs you are not over your ex

Angel Smith's Island getaway is giving travel inspiration

Angel Smith's Island getaway is giving travel inspiration

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

5 most underrated cities in Nigeria (and why you shouldn't miss them)

5 most underrated cities in Nigeria (and why you shouldn't miss them)

Star Signs: How to love a Leo

Star Signs: How to love a Leo

Style Hack: 5 reasons you need mom jeans - a lot of them! in your wardrobe

Style Hack: 5 reasons you need mom jeans - a lot of them! in your wardrobe

How society can make breastfeeding easier for mothers

How society can make breastfeeding easier for mothers

The long history of cross-dressing in Nigeria

The long history of cross-dressing in Nigeria

Trending

Why Nigerians are relocating easily to these 5 countries

Why Nigerians are relocating easily to these 5 countries

6 things to know about the goddess Oshun

a statue signifying the maternity nature of iya osun at the sacred grove of oshun {culture trip}

5 most underrated cities in Nigeria (and why you shouldn't miss them)

Abakaliki

Tiv Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's greatest storytellers

Tiv Culture (Twitter)