Travel Inspiration: How 5 Nigerian celebrities spent their summer

Thinking of where to go and what to try for your next trip? Then, read on.

Here are five celebrities who took trips around the world;

1. Sharon Ooja

Sharon has been on a grand European tour.

The first stop was London, we enjoyed the boutique pictures and mirror selfies.

Then, she went to Paris, France and posed in exotic restaurants.

The next place we saw Sharon was Mykonos, Greece where she took pictures overlooking the water.

But that wasn’t the end of her journey, she went to Italy took a boat ride on the famous Lake Como in Italy.

2. Nancy Isime

Summer came early for Nancy, who started a tour de monde (World Tour) in Paris in June, taking a pitstop at Disneyland Paris.

She stopped by Netflix’s office in the Netherlands

Before heading for a more serene view in Santorini, Greece.

We enjoyed all her seaside views and pictures. The next time we saw Nancy, she was sipping wine in Tuscany, Italy.

3. Maria Chike

Maria began her tour de monde in Santorini, Greece, with breathtaking views and a breakfast spread.

Then, she went to Paris and had breakfast overlooking the beautiful city.

Living most people’s dream, Maria took a boat ride in Venice, Italy

and then she rounded up her holiday in Monaco and St Tropez.

4. Ini Dima Okojie

Ini began her summer vacation in South Africa, though she spent it shooting Smart Money Woman.

Then she went to London

from London she jetted off to Paris

before landing in Mykonos, Greece.

5. Nengi Hampson

Guinness-sponsored Dublin trip had Nengi all smiles as she toured the grounds