5 animals that never forget a thing

These animals memorise people, places, and events, almost like human beings.

Animals with the best memory

1. Dolphins

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Dolphins are extremely intelligent and have great long-term memory. They have a strong social relationship with their family members. Even after being separated for more than two decades, they will recognise their family members. Dolphins keep these relationships alive by memorising their family members' distinct clicking and whistling sounds. They also remember their pods and homes underwater.

2. Elephants

According to an event itinerary obtained by The Times, there will be a cocktail party on the first day.On the second day, guests will be taken to the Reliance animal rescue center for "a walk on the wild side," per The Times. The animal rescue center is the groom's pet project.In the evening, guests will attend a "mela rouge," per The Times. "Mela" can refer to a fair or a festival.The last day includes a "tusker trails" event where guests can spend the afternoon "surrounded by the wonders of nature" — including over 200 elephants, 300 big cats, and 120 reptiles previously at risk of being sold or poached, per The Times. Business Insider USA

Elephants are known for their ability to remember events, places, and people for years with their massive brains and the largest cerebral cortex. They can easily identify family members and map locations, and they can even remember other elephants from their past, even after reuniting after a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of 20 elephants saved by a man visited the man's house after he died. They are also known to be extremely vengeful creatures; they remember wrongdoing and will avenge themselves.

3. Chimpanzees

Pulse Nigeria

Chimpanzees have excellent working memory, and studies reveal that they have stronger short-term memory than certain people. A 2007 study found that a baby chimpanzee could memorise numerical sequences in less than a second, beating human rivals. This is because they share DNA with humans and have a high level of intelligence, allowing them to adapt easily to their surroundings.

4. Blue whales

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Whales have the best memory because they can recall a lifetime's worth of migratory patterns. A 10-year study discovered that blue whales move by remembering where they got prey rather than using signs from the environment. With a lifespan of 70–80 years, they rely on their memory to hunt food.

5. Horses

Pulse Nigeria