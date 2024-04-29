ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Here's the date the world will end, according to scientists

Temi Iwalaiye

Ever wonder when the world will end? Science has the answer.

When the world will end [freepik]
When the world will end [freepik]

In the future, extreme temperatures, ranging from 104°F to 158°F (40°C to 70°C), would be deadly for most mammals, including humans. Our bodies wouldn't be able to sweat effectively enough to cool down, leading to heatstroke and death.

Recommended articles

The combination of extreme heat, high humidity, and limited resources would likely lead to a mass extinction event.

A new study by the University of Bristol paints a grim picture of Earth's future, predicting a mass extinction event in roughly 250 million years. This die-off, however, wouldn't be caused by human activity as we know it today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The study intentionally didn't account for additional heat caused by human activities like burning fossil fuels. This means the actual extinction event could occur much sooner than 250 million years.

Some scientists believe that the world will be utterly desolate by 2200, or 182 years from today, as temperatures rise. This was stated in a white paper for the National Academy of Sciences.

The date the world ends [interestingengineering]
The date the world ends [interestingengineering] Pulse Nigeria

They believe we should begin planning for life in other planets. Global warming, nuclear winter, pandemics, asteroid impacts, and artificial intelligence all have the potential to bring humanity down.

While this extinction event is not very close, the study serves as a reminder of the delicate balance of Earth's climate. Even without future fossil fuel emissions, natural processes pose a long-term threat. However, humans need to be more careful so as not to make it happen sooner.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's the date the world will end, according to scientists

Here's the date the world will end, according to scientists

How do I know I have PCOS?

How do I know I have PCOS?

5 ways to show affection in your partner’s love language

5 ways to show affection in your partner’s love language

Yellow or green bananas — which are the healthiest for you? It depends

Yellow or green bananas — which are the healthiest for you? It depends

5 intimate acts which can be done by people practising celibacy

5 intimate acts which can be done by people practising celibacy

7 reasons your pregnancy test gave a false positive result

7 reasons your pregnancy test gave a false positive result

Tattooed eyebrows: 5 key things you should know before you get them

Tattooed eyebrows: 5 key things you should know before you get them

Here are the 4 most active Nigerian billionaires on social media

Here are the 4 most active Nigerian billionaires on social media

How to slow down ageing and look incredibly attractive

How to slow down ageing and look incredibly attractive

This is why you get headaches after sex and here’s what to do

This is why you get headaches after sex and here’s what to do

Why children should not be exposed to screens until they’re 5

Why children should not be exposed to screens until they’re 5

What happens inside the deadly Gates of Hell on earth?

What happens inside the deadly Gates of Hell on earth?

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

Ladies! Here are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex

Millennial kids were in love with these snacks

Okin biscuits and 9 other snacks millennials loved as children

We should really make a more conscious effort to become more aware of such behaviours [iStock]

How parents, teachers can recognise when a child is being bullied

Richest men in Nigeria [PremiumTimesNigeria]

Top 10 richest men in Nigeria and their net worth