These are 3 reasons you can’t stay in your room when the lights go off

This discomfort is often attributed to the rooms becoming unusually warm—a stark contrast to the cooler environments we experienced in past decades.
As power outages become more frequent, many people find it increasingly uncomfortable to stay in their rooms, especially at night.
While climate change is a significant factor, certain architectural changes also contribute to this increased warmth.
Architectural factors contributing to increased indoor warmth
- Sliding windows: Modern buildings often feature sliding windows for their sleek, contemporary look. However, these windows are not as effective as traditional louvre blades in promoting ventilation. Louvre blades allow for better air circulation, helping to cool the room naturally. In contrast, sliding windows are often kept closed due to security concerns and the risk of insects and rodents, which significantly reduces airflow.
- Smaller windows: While aesthetically pleasing, smaller windows do not provide sufficient ventilation for our changing climate. Larger windows used to be a staple in older architectural designs, primarily because they enhanced natural air circulation and helped maintain a cooler indoor environment.
- POP designs: Plaster of Paris (POP) ceilings and walls are favored for their smooth finish and aesthetic appeal, but they are also good conductors of heat. This material can absorb heat during the day and release it at night, which increases the temperature inside the room.
Recommendations for adapting to modern needs
To mitigate these issues and improve comfort during power outages, consider the following adjustments:
- Enhanced window design: Incorporate larger windows or a combination of window types to optimize ventilation. Consider windows that can be securely left open to some extent to allow airflow even in adverse conditions.
- Alternative ceiling materials: Explore other ceiling materials that do not conduct heat as much as POP. Materials with better insulation properties can help maintain a cooler room temperature.
- Cross ventilation: Design rooms to facilitate cross ventilation. Ensure that windows or vents are positioned to allow air to flow freely across the rooms, which can significantly reduce the heat accumulation indoors.
By understanding the impact of these architectural elements and considering alternative options, homeowners can achieve a more comfortable living environment, even during unexpected power outages.
These adjustments not only enhance comfort but also respond adaptively to our changing environmental conditions.
