ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

These are 3 reasons you can’t stay in your room when the lights go off

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

As power outages become more frequent, many people find it increasingly uncomfortable to stay in their rooms, especially at night.

These are 3 reasons you can’t stay in your room when the lights go off.AleksandarNakic/Getty Images
These are 3 reasons you can’t stay in your room when the lights go off.AleksandarNakic/Getty Images

This discomfort is often attributed to the rooms becoming unusually warm—a stark contrast to the cooler environments we experienced in past decades.

Recommended articles

While climate change is a significant factor, certain architectural changes also contribute to this increased warmth.

  1. Sliding windows: Modern buildings often feature sliding windows for their sleek, contemporary look. However, these windows are not as effective as traditional louvre blades in promoting ventilation. Louvre blades allow for better air circulation, helping to cool the room naturally. In contrast, sliding windows are often kept closed due to security concerns and the risk of insects and rodents, which significantly reduces airflow.
  2. Smaller windows: While aesthetically pleasing, smaller windows do not provide sufficient ventilation for our changing climate. Larger windows used to be a staple in older architectural designs, primarily because they enhanced natural air circulation and helped maintain a cooler indoor environment.
  3. POP designs: Plaster of Paris (POP) ceilings and walls are favored for their smooth finish and aesthetic appeal, but they are also good conductors of heat. This material can absorb heat during the day and release it at night, which increases the temperature inside the room.
ADVERTISEMENT

To mitigate these issues and improve comfort during power outages, consider the following adjustments:

  • Enhanced window design: Incorporate larger windows or a combination of window types to optimize ventilation. Consider windows that can be securely left open to some extent to allow airflow even in adverse conditions.
  • Alternative ceiling materials: Explore other ceiling materials that do not conduct heat as much as POP. Materials with better insulation properties can help maintain a cooler room temperature.
  • Cross ventilation: Design rooms to facilitate cross ventilation. Ensure that windows or vents are positioned to allow air to flow freely across the rooms, which can significantly reduce the heat accumulation indoors.

By understanding the impact of these architectural elements and considering alternative options, homeowners can achieve a more comfortable living environment, even during unexpected power outages.

These adjustments not only enhance comfort but also respond adaptively to our changing environmental conditions.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top hotel room safety tips you should know

Top hotel room safety tips you should know

These are 3 reasons you can’t stay in your room when the lights go off

These are 3 reasons you can’t stay in your room when the lights go off

Here's the date the world will end, according to scientists

Here's the date the world will end, according to scientists

How do I know I have PCOS?

How do I know I have PCOS?

5 ways to show affection in your partner’s love language

5 ways to show affection in your partner’s love language

Yellow or green bananas — which are the healthiest for you? It depends

Yellow or green bananas — which are the healthiest for you? It depends

5 intimate acts which can be done by people practising celibacy

5 intimate acts which can be done by people practising celibacy

7 reasons your pregnancy test gave a false positive result

7 reasons your pregnancy test gave a false positive result

Tattooed eyebrows: 5 key things you should know before you get them

Tattooed eyebrows: 5 key things you should know before you get them

Here are the 4 most active Nigerian billionaires on social media

Here are the 4 most active Nigerian billionaires on social media

How to slow down ageing and look incredibly attractive

How to slow down ageing and look incredibly attractive

This is why you get headaches after sex and here’s what to do

This is why you get headaches after sex and here’s what to do

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

Ladies! Here are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex

Millennial kids were in love with these snacks

Okin biscuits and 9 other snacks millennials loved as children

We should really make a more conscious effort to become more aware of such behaviours [iStock]

How parents, teachers can recognise when a child is being bullied

Richest men in Nigeria [PremiumTimesNigeria]

Top 10 richest men in Nigeria and their net worth