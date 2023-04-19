The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 popular markets in Lagos and what they are known for

Oghenerume Progress

Lagos is popular for being the centre of commerce in Nigeria.

Popular markets in Lagos and what they are known for
Popular markets in Lagos and what they are known for

Recommended articles

Part of what makes this possible is the big markets found in Lagos. Here are five popular markets in Lagos and what they are known for;

Mile12 market is the largest food market in the city
Mile12 market is the largest food market in the city ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to shopping for food items in Lagos, Mile 12 market is quite popular and can probably be called the largest food market in the city. It is said that food items are cheaper in this market especially when you are buying in bulk.

Balogun Market is the best place to buy Aso ebi, lace, textiles and clothing materials.
Balogun Market is the best place to buy Aso ebi, lace, textiles and clothing materials. ece-auto-gen

If you are looking for locally made and imported fabrics, shoes, bags and other fashion accessories in Lagos, then you should consider the Balogun market. Located in the heart of Lagos Island, Balogun market should be your best bet for all things Aso ebi, lace, textiles and clothing materials.

ADVERTISEMENT
Alaba market is known for all kinds of electronics for good prices [PM News]
Alaba market is known for all kinds of electronics for good prices [PM News] Pulse Nigeria

Alaba market in Lagos is famous for all things electronics. It is located in Ojo, Lagos State, and apart from getting different kinds of electronics for good prices, you can also get talented electricians and engineers that fix different appliances in the Alaba market.

The Epe fish market is the best for fish and all things seafood
The Epe fish market is the best for fish and all things seafood ece-auto-gen

As the name implies, the Epe fish market in Lagos is the perfect spot for fish and all things seafood. In this market, you can also find exotic animals such as snails, alligators and tortoises.

ADVERTISEMENT
Aswani Market is known for fairly used clothing and shoes called “Okrika, “gbogbo, or bend down select
Aswani Market is known for fairly used clothing and shoes called “Okrika”, “gbogbo”, or "bend down select ece-auto-gen

Aswani market is located in Isolo, Lagos, and it is famous for fairly used clothing and shoes are popularly known as “Okrika”, “gbogbo”, or "bend down select." The market day is usually held on Tuesdays.

Computer Village, the largest ICT market in Africa.
Computer Village, the largest ICT market in Africa. ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

In Lagos, computer village is popular for the sale of all things technology. It’s located in Ikeja, and you can get things like phones, phone gadgets, laptops, laptop accessories, cameras, and printers as well as repairs of these items.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A Nigerian chef will attempt to break Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon

A Nigerian chef will attempt to break Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon

5 popular markets in Lagos and what they are known for

5 popular markets in Lagos and what they are known for

Meet 3 major tribes in Akwa-Ibom state

Meet 3 major tribes in Akwa-Ibom state

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

6 symptoms of stomach ulcer

6 symptoms of stomach ulcer

5 things that happen during sex you shouldn't be sorry for

5 things that happen during sex you shouldn't be sorry for

The impact of the smoking ban on UK Bingo Halls

The impact of the smoking ban on UK Bingo Halls

5 best breakup messages to end a relationship easily

5 best breakup messages to end a relationship easily

Should you save the life of the mother or the baby during childbirth?

Should you save the life of the mother or the baby during childbirth?

5 body parts that age and wrinkle faster than others - and how to care for them

5 body parts that age and wrinkle faster than others - and how to care for them

3 braided hairstyles inspired by Osas Ighodaro

3 braided hairstyles inspired by Osas Ighodaro

Dettol introduces new Dettol Cool soap with new and improved formula

Dettol introduces new Dettol Cool soap with new and improved formula

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African countries you can visit on a budget [gettyimages]

3 countries Nigerians can visit with less than ₦100,000

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

Why you should start using onion water now! [Ohamsgist]

Why you should start using onion water now!

Larim woman with her scars [Lastplaces]

Why young girls in South Sudan's Larim Tribe are given scars before marriage