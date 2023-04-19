5 popular markets in Lagos and what they are known for

Part of what makes this possible is the big markets found in Lagos. Here are five popular markets in Lagos and what they are known for;

1) Mile 12 market

When it comes to shopping for food items in Lagos, Mile 12 market is quite popular and can probably be called the largest food market in the city. It is said that food items are cheaper in this market especially when you are buying in bulk.

2) Balogun market

If you are looking for locally made and imported fabrics, shoes, bags and other fashion accessories in Lagos, then you should consider the Balogun market. Located in the heart of Lagos Island, Balogun market should be your best bet for all things Aso ebi, lace, textiles and clothing materials.

3) Alaba market

Alaba market in Lagos is famous for all things electronics. It is located in Ojo, Lagos State, and apart from getting different kinds of electronics for good prices, you can also get talented electricians and engineers that fix different appliances in the Alaba market.

4) Epe Fish market

As the name implies, the Epe fish market in Lagos is the perfect spot for fish and all things seafood. In this market, you can also find exotic animals such as snails, alligators and tortoises.

5) Aswani market

Aswani market is located in Isolo, Lagos, and it is famous for fairly used clothing and shoes are popularly known as “Okrika”, “gbogbo”, or "bend down select." The market day is usually held on Tuesdays.

Honourable mention - Computer village

