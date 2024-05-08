ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Flying cars in 2024? Here are 5 future cars that already exist today

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are futuristic cars that are in existence today.

Future cars in existence [autoweek]
Future cars in existence [autoweek]

When you think of cars of the future, no doubt, your mind goes to flying cars. A pertinent question to ask is: are there flying cars right now?

Recommended articles

Some Chinese companies are planning to launch flying cars in 2024. China plans to dominate the global commercial flying car market by leveraging its electric car technology. According to China Merchants Securities, China dominates 50% of the world's electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) models, surpassing other countries.

Flying cars can take off vertically like helicopters and transition into a fixed-wing mode. Hyundai's Supernal S-A2, The Xpeng Aeroht Ground Module and Air Module are flying cars that will soon be available.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tesla Model S Plaid [usacarsnews]
Tesla Model S Plaid [usacarsnews] Pulse Nigeria

Imagine a car that drives on its own. This car is a technological marvel with a sleek design, impressive performance, and impressive range. The car is considered a game-changer in the electric vehicle market, offering a glimpse into the future of autonomous driving.

It boasts a Tri-Motor All-Wheel Drive system for traction and control. With a 0–60 mph acceleration in under 2 seconds, it is one of the fastest production cars in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mercedes-Benz EQS interior[Youtube]
Mercedes-Benz EQS interior[Youtube] Pulse Nigeria

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is a luxury, eco-friendly sedan that offers both luxury and performance. It has a futuristic interior with an MBUX Hyperscreen across its dashboard, a range of up to 478 miles on a single charge, and innovative AI driver-assistance systems to ensure a pleasant and secure driving experience.

Rivian R1T[IIHS]
Rivian R1T[IIHS] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This is an all-electric pickup truck with outstanding off-road performance, customisable ride height, and high clearance from the ground.

It can travel up to 400 miles on a single charge, making it great for long-distance trips or outdoor pursuits. The vehicle also has numerous storage options and creative features that appeal to modern travellers.

ALSO READ: 5 of the most expensive cars in 2024

lucid air [carmagazine]
lucid air [carmagazine] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

It has a large, high-resolution touchscreen that controls most vehicle functions, and a panoramic glass roof adds to the airy and luxurious feel of the cabin.

It is the future of luxury cars with a spacious interior, executive rear seating, quick-charging capabilities, and technology that connects seamlessly with your digital devices. It's also fast with delivering 300 miles of range in just 20 minutes.

bmw ix [bmwcanada]
bmw ix [bmwcanada] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This electric car is faster than most non-electric SUVs. The futuristic interior features a massive curved touchscreen, while the xDrive50 model has two electric motors generating up to 610 horsepower, offering thrilling acceleration.

The iX's sleek and futuristic design sets it apart from traditional SUVs, with a panoramic sunroof adding to its airy and spacious feel.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here’s why it is harder for obese women to give birth

Here’s why it is harder for obese women to give birth

The secret behind Kim Kardashian's extremely thin waist at the 2024 Met Gala

The secret behind Kim Kardashian's extremely thin waist at the 2024 Met Gala

Flying cars in 2024? Here are 5 future cars that already exist today

Flying cars in 2024? Here are 5 future cars that already exist today

5 reasons NYSC corps members want to redeploy

5 reasons NYSC corps members want to redeploy

How long can eggs be refrigerated before they become unsafe to eat?

How long can eggs be refrigerated before they become unsafe to eat?

How the shortest married couple in the world met and fell in love

How the shortest married couple in the world met and fell in love

This tea has 9 wonderful benefits but not everybody can drink it

This tea has 9 wonderful benefits but not everybody can drink it

How to avoid comparing new relationships to past ones

How to avoid comparing new relationships to past ones

10 gift ideas that will make your mom smile this Mother's Day

10 gift ideas that will make your mom smile this Mother's Day

The sexual health benefits of walnuts for men

The sexual health benefits of walnuts for men

7 relationship problems that are worse than cheating

7 relationship problems that are worse than cheating

Run away from people who do these 3 manipulative things to you

Run away from people who do these 3 manipulative things to you

Pulse Sports

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Corp members redeploy for various reasons [Punch]

5 reasons NYSC corps members want to redeploy

Olaolu and his work [guardiannigeria]

Nigerian artist makes history again after selling artwork for ₦55 million

Did Jesus visit Britain/England? [emito/pinterest]

Did Jesus Christ visit Britain many times? Historians believe he did for 3 reasons

Skytanic [lADbible]

All you need to know about Skytanic, the world's largest plane