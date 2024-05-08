Flying cars in 2024? Here are 5 future cars that already exist today

Are there flying cars in 2024?

Some Chinese companies are planning to launch flying cars in 2024. China plans to dominate the global commercial flying car market by leveraging its electric car technology. According to China Merchants Securities, China dominates 50% of the world's electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) models, surpassing other countries.

Flying cars can take off vertically like helicopters and transition into a fixed-wing mode. Hyundai's Supernal S-A2, The Xpeng Aeroht Ground Module and Air Module are flying cars that will soon be available.

Before flying cars get launched, here are five cars of the future that are in existence now:

1. The Tesla Model S Plaid

Imagine a car that drives on its own. This car is a technological marvel with a sleek design, impressive performance, and impressive range. The car is considered a game-changer in the electric vehicle market, offering a glimpse into the future of autonomous driving.

It boasts a Tri-Motor All-Wheel Drive system for traction and control. With a 0–60 mph acceleration in under 2 seconds, it is one of the fastest production cars in the world.

2. Mercedes-Benz EQS

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is a luxury, eco-friendly sedan that offers both luxury and performance. It has a futuristic interior with an MBUX Hyperscreen across its dashboard, a range of up to 478 miles on a single charge, and innovative AI driver-assistance systems to ensure a pleasant and secure driving experience.

3. The Rivian R1T

This is an all-electric pickup truck with outstanding off-road performance, customisable ride height, and high clearance from the ground.

It can travel up to 400 miles on a single charge, making it great for long-distance trips or outdoor pursuits. The vehicle also has numerous storage options and creative features that appeal to modern travellers.

4. The Lucid Air

It has a large, high-resolution touchscreen that controls most vehicle functions, and a panoramic glass roof adds to the airy and luxurious feel of the cabin.

It is the future of luxury cars with a spacious interior, executive rear seating, quick-charging capabilities, and technology that connects seamlessly with your digital devices. It's also fast with delivering 300 miles of range in just 20 minutes.

5. BMW ix

This electric car is faster than most non-electric SUVs. The futuristic interior features a massive curved touchscreen, while the xDrive50 model has two electric motors generating up to 610 horsepower, offering thrilling acceleration.