ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 interesting health benefits of Oha soup

Oghenerume Progress

Oha soup is a meal native to the South Eastern part of Nigeria and it is one soup that is very much top tier.

Oha soup
Oha soup

It is made with the African Rosewood plant commonly referred to as Oha or Ora by the Igbos. Apart from its nutritious taste, Oha soup also has some amazing health benefits and here are five of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Oha leaves used in making this delicacy contain vitamins A and C as well as antioxidants. These can assist in boosting the immune system making the consumer less vulnerable to diseases.

With Oha, you also get a meal that can aid digestion. This is because it contains dietary fibre that improves the digestion process and also prevents constipation.

This nutritious soup with Oha leaves is also rich in zinc which can help treat diarrhoea. Some studies say zinc is beneficial because it helps repair and protect the intestinal mucosa, which in turn helps stop or at least reduce the diarrhoea.

With lots of food being linked to causing cancer, it is really great there is one that can at least prevent it and that is Oha soup. The Oha leaf contains powerful antioxidants and numerous healthy phytonutrients, which could help prevent cancer.

A study has also said this leaf contains some phytochemicals that can also help fight cancer.

With Oha, you also get a meal beneficial for the bones. It contains vitamins that can help in the maintenance of tissues, bones and teeth. The fibre present in Oha also helps to prevent cholesterol buildup making the heart healthier.

Some studies say Oha can help treat malaria and relieve some symptoms of it. This is because this leaf has some antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Now you know some of these benefits of Oha soup, when are you eating it next?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 weird monuments around the world

5 weird monuments around the world

5 foods you can actually eat raw

5 foods you can actually eat raw

5 interesting health benefits of Oha soup

5 interesting health benefits of Oha soup

5 Nigerian foods with special benefits for women

5 Nigerian foods with special benefits for women

4 ways to have a December to remember

4 ways to have a December to remember

How to make party jollof rice

How to make party jollof rice

Size matters? The truth about penis stretching

Size matters? The truth about penis stretching

5 things you can do for fun on Boxing Day

5 things you can do for fun on Boxing Day

10 Celebrity Christmas Day photoshoots we loved

10 Celebrity Christmas Day photoshoots we loved

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The cultural history of waist beads

The cultural history of waist beads

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

A plate of Oha Soup [Reterdeen]

5 foods to try on Christmas day apart from rice

Korean Culture

5 similarities between Yoruba and Korean culture