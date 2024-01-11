ADVERTISEMENT
3 health risks associated with cooking with soy sauce

Oghenerume Progress

Cooking with soy sauce can transform your meal from regular to highly tasty meals. However, it is important to note the risks associated with its excessive and prolonged usage.

Soy sauce seems to be the new rave [Britannica]
Soy sauce seems to be the new rave [Britannica]

It is great for cooking stir-fry fried rice, spaghetti and many other dishes. This condiment has the ability to enhance the flavour of different dishes.

Soy sauce also comes with some health benefits including being a good source of protein, supporting muscle health, immune function, and overall body repair.

It also contains compounds like phytochemicals and antioxidants derived from the fermentation process that can help in reducing inflammation and combat oxidative stress.

However, like any ingredient, excessive or inappropriate use can pose some health risks. Here are three health risks associated with cooking with soy sauce;

Soy sauce might be great for enhancing the flavour of meals, it is however also popular for its high sodium content. Excessive sodium intake is linked to hypertension and increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. In addition, prolonged sodium intake can lead to kidney problems, fluid retention, and electrolyte imbalances.

Soy sauce is made from fermented soybeans, and soy allergies are not uncommon. People who are allergic to soy should exercise caution when using soy sauce while cooking, or opt for other alternatives. Allergic reactions can range from mild discomfort to severe symptoms, necessitating immediate medical attention.

Another health risk associated with cooking with soy sauce is that the sodium in it can interact with blood pressure medications. Hence, for persons with high blood pressure and those on such medications or heart conditions, it is advisable to use soy sauce in moderation.

Basically, cooking with soy sauce can transform your meal from regular to highly tasty meals. However, it is important to note the risks associated with excessive and prolonged usage of soy sauce especially for people with heart conditions and high blood pressure.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

