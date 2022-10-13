RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Who wore it better? Tracee Ellis Ross and Tems face off in similar outfits

Temi Iwalaiye

As we always say, fashion comes in twos.

Who wore it better [Instagram]
Who wore it better [Instagram]

Today's who wore it better is sponsored by an American actress, Tracee Ellis Ross and Nigerian musician, Tems.

Read Also

Tracee is famous for her role in the TV series Blackish and Girlfriends and of course being the daughter of Diana Ross. Tems, on the other hand, is famous for her smash hit with Wizkid, ‘Essence’.

Their outfit was made by Robert Wun and it is a pleated two-piece.

Tracee and Tems [Instagram]
Tracee and Tems [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Tracee’s take on this pleated two-piece is interesting, to say the least. Firstly, she chose orange and the colour popped. Then she wore hers with a shirt and a blazer.

Tems outfit was custom-made for her, it was made into a crop top and flared pants. Loved the rope at the back and the sleeves.

While Tracee’s look is age-appropriate and corporate casual, Tems' look is fun and flirting. It almost looks like how to wear the same outfit at different ages. What do you think of the two looks?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 facts you didn't know about the old Oyo Empire

5 facts you didn't know about the old Oyo Empire

Who wore it better? Tracee Ellis Ross and Tems face off in similar outfits

Who wore it better? Tracee Ellis Ross and Tems face off in similar outfits

On social media, you can say whatever you want - but you don’t have to! [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

On social media, you can say whatever you want - but you don’t have to! [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

5 amazing facts about the red lake in Tanzania that turns animals into stones

5 amazing facts about the red lake in Tanzania that turns animals into stones

Design Week Lagos announces 2022 edition to take place from October 20-23

Design Week Lagos announces 2022 edition to take place from October 20-23

Facts, stats that show that women cheat more than men

Facts, stats that show that women cheat more than men

Tiwa Savage sits front row at Alexander Mcqueen's summer spring show

Tiwa Savage sits front row at Alexander Mcqueen's summer spring show

3 healthy rice substitutes that you should try

3 healthy rice substitutes that you should try

3 side effects of condoms you never knew

3 side effects of condoms you never knew

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The sexiest Nigerian women [Instagram]

The sex appeal of these 5 Nigerian women is undeniable

These are the best-dressed celebs [Instagram]

Best-dressed celebrities at Don Jazzy's late mother celebration of life

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Both on white pant suits [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Bella and Beauty on similar outfits