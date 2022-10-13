Who wore it better? Tracee Ellis Ross and Tems face off in similar outfits

Tracee is famous for her role in the TV series Blackish and Girlfriends and of course being the daughter of Diana Ross. Tems, on the other hand, is famous for her smash hit with Wizkid, ‘Essence’.

Their outfit was made by Robert Wun and it is a pleated two-piece.

Pulse Nigeria

Tracee’s take on this pleated two-piece is interesting, to say the least. Firstly, she chose orange and the colour popped. Then she wore hers with a shirt and a blazer.

Tems outfit was custom-made for her, it was made into a crop top and flared pants. Loved the rope at the back and the sleeves.