Tiwa Savage sat at the front row of the Alexander Mcqueen summer/spring show just a few away from Janet Jackson's seat wearing a red Mcqueen trench coat and boots and looking totally badass.
Tiwa Savage sits front row at Alexander Mcqueen's summer spring show
Fashion week may be over in Paris but fashion continues in London.
Luxury fashion brand, Alexander Mcqueen had its show in London at the Old Royal Naval College.
Celebrities that were in attendance includes musician Janet Jackson and Black Panther star, Letitia Wright. Nothing says a lister more than sitting in the front row of a fashion show and that was where Tiwa sat. She slayed the ensemble beautifully and that just cements her role as the queen of afro beats.
