See what all the stars wore to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

As the year begins to take off, the stars have been thrust immediately into the endless cycle of award season. This means that their fashion game has to be spinning into overdrive as they campaign for prestigious awards.

Already the events are in full swing. Kicking things off this year is the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Hosted by Jo Koy at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, the event held Sunday night and saw the stars come out to play in sharp sartorial offerings, bedazzled with diamonds.

See some of the looks from the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Check back all night for new updates:

ADVERTISEMENT

Selena Gomez

Pulse Nigeria

Ayo Edebiri

Pulse Nigeria

David Oyelowo

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Jennifer Aniston

Pulse Nigeria

Amanda Seyfried

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Lenny Kravitz

Pulse Nigeria

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Pulse Nigeria

Matt Bomer

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Jared Leto

Pulse Nigeria

Cillian Murphy

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Ronson

Pulse Nigeria

Timothée Chalamet

Pulse Nigeria

Andrew Scott

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Gloria Campano and Bradley Cooper

Pulse Nigeria

Rachel Brosnahan

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Natalie Portman

Pulse Nigeria

Charles Melton

Pulse Nigeria

Julianne Moore

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Dua Lipa

The strapless Schiaparelli design had a velvet form-fitting bodice and a wide, matte skirt that blossomed above the knees.It was also decorated with bone-shaped pieces made from gold and diamonds that mirrored the shape of the human skeleton.She paired the gown with a gold-toned diamond necklace. Business Insider USA

Taylor Swift

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Billie Eilish

Pulse Nigeria

Jennifer Lopez

Pulse Nigeria

Trevor Noah

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Ramy Youssef

Pulse Nigeria

Nicholas Braun

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Fantasia Barrino

Pulse Nigeria

Issa Rae

Pulse Nigeria

Meryl Streep

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Oprah Winfrey

Pulse Nigeria

Margot Robbie

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Carey Mulligan

Pulse Nigeria

Jon Batiste

Pulse Nigeria

Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Leonardo DiCaprio

Pulse Nigeria

Emma Stone

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pedro Pascal

Pulse Nigeria

Jeremy Allen White

Pulse Nigeria

Kevin Costner

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Florence Pugh

Pulse Nigeria

James Marsden

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Angela Bassett

Pulse Nigeria

Skai Jackson in Jenny Packham

Pulse Nigeria

Justin Hartley

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Bella Ramsey

Pulse Nigeria

Mario Lopez

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Julia Garner

Pulse Nigeria

Jelani Alladin

Pulse Nigeria

Quinta Bunson in custom Balmain

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Gillian Anderson

Pulse Nigeria

Kristen Wiig

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum

Pulse Nigeria

Barry Keoghan

Pulse Nigeria

Matthew Macfadyen

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Hannah Waddingham

Pulse Nigeria

Hunter Schafer

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Wanda Sykes

Pulse Nigeria

J. Smith-Cameron

Pulse Nigeria

Elle Fanning

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Simu Liu

Pulse Nigeria

Gabriel Macht

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Pulse Nigeria

Brandon Sklenar

Pulse Nigeria

Gina Torres

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Tyler James Williams

Pulse Nigeria

John Ortiz

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Bailey

Pulse Nigeria

Helen Mirren

Pulse Nigeria

Lisa Ann Walter

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Dylan Mulvaney

Pulse Nigeria

Colman Domingo

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilmer Valderrama

Pulse Nigeria

Jeffrey Wright

Pulse Nigeria

Gary Oldman

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Matt Friend

Pulse Nigeria

Jeannie Mai in Carolina Herrera

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Zuri Hall

Pulse Nigeria

Scott Evans

Pulse Nigeria

Josh Brubaker

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

President of Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann