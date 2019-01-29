Lilian Afegbai proves she's a woman of many talents as she launches a racy new lingerie line called Lilly's Secrets.

The campaign which features Lilly herself, supermodel Aduke Shitta- Bey and beauty queen Precious John among others is shows women of all shapes and sizes looking and feeling great in the wide range of sexy underwear.

Writing about the lingerie line, Lilian says:

ITS FINALLY HERE!!!.

Lillys Secret is my brain child and was birth out of the need to make women of all ages, sizes, and tax bracket feel beautiful and sexy for themselves(first), and the pleasure of their significant other. @lillyssecret_

This is a dream I have had for such a long time, and i am excited to share with you. Lillys Secret my Lingerie line is an all-inclusive brand for women of all ages, shapes, sizes and tax brackets.

The spectrum of styles include; bras, babydolls, chemises, corsets, garters, panty hoses, rompers, stockings, sleepwear, teddies, thongs, waist trainers.

Welcome to my world!