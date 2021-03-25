In typical Ghanaian occasions such as weddings and funerals, the most popular fashion pieces you will see are the Kaba and slit styles that are worn by almost all women.

It is in recent times that people are gearing towards wearing dresses instead of Kaba and slit to occasions.

Kaba styles are the way Ghanaians refer to African print blouses. The Kaba style for blouses is mostly paired with long shaped skirts known in Ghana as slits.

Kaba styles have stood the test of trends in Ghanaian fashion. No trending blouse style can’t be turned into a Kaba style.

These styles are not only meant to be sewn with African prints; they can also be sewn with Kente or lace.

March is a month designated to celebrate Ghana, hence, celebrities are stepping out in African print dresses and we totally love them. One person who is rocking the African print style to perfection is media personality, Serwaa Amihere.

Serwaa sure knows how to look good in outfits for work and we love it when she rocks African print outfits for work.

The trendsetter knows how to do it to perfection with her stilettoes and flawless makeup anytime she is on the screens.

We can’t seem to get over unique styles that allows her to stand out. If you want to rock a chic style with African print styles, Serwaa is one person you should look out for.

We have spotted her rocking Kaba and slit styles and couldn't ignore but share them with you.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the media personality is certainly leaving a mark and we are here for it.

Check photos below and get inspired:

