"After settling in at home from a beautiful trip to South Africa and India, I am still in awe that 7.1 BILLION dollars was raised to aid Global Citizen in its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty," she wrote, then thanking everyone who made the event possible, including the attendees who donated to aid their community. "Now their efforts and the money raised will help improve education, healthcare, sanitation, women’s rights, and countless other causes for millions across the globe.

I felt so much positivity and pride in the audience at Global Citizen: Mandela 100," continued the 37-year-old "Formation" singer. "Madiba, Johannesburg, and all of my African sisters and brothers, we hope we made you as proud as you all make us. South Africa was an extraordinary trip for me and my family. God bless."

In addition to raising funds to end poverty, this year's Global Citizen Festival honored Nelson Mandela's legacy a hundred years after his birth.

On her legendary trip to South Africa, Beyonce made sure she represented African designers including Rich Mnisi, Kenneth Ize, Tongoro Studio and Quiteria and George.