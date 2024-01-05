8 aso-ebi styles that look better than corset gowns

So, as wedding guests, brides, and even celebrities on the red carpet, what are some aso-ebi styles apart from the corset dresses you could sew?

1. The two-wrapper gown

This is a gentrification of the legendary two-wrappers worn by Igbo women. This aso-ebi style creates the illusion of two wrappers with its elegant draping that makes women look like goddesses at any aso-ebi event.

2. Ankara dresses

What styles do you sew with ankara? Well, take a cue from how Lily Afegbai sews hers.

This is an old relic of women from Northern Nigeria who were not big fans of lace but looked regal in lovely Ankara styles.

4. A long straight gown

You need to sew a long straight gown even though most women love corset gowns because they create the appearance of a bigger bust and a tiny waist, but they end up looking a bit uncomfortable.

However, a straight-lace gown like Sanchan Elegushi’s and Hafsah Mohammed's exudes effortless charm and style while maintaining comfort.

6. The aso-oke

No outfit is as regal as an aso-oke with the most plush fabric sewn beautifully. Every bride stuns in an aso-oke, especially the ones with beautiful and elaborate designs on them.

7. The Fulani mid-rift

Take a look at Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Sharon Ooja. Even if you are not Fulani, their crop top and long skirt outfit can be sewn into different, more modern and updated designs.

