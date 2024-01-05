ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

8 aso-ebi styles that look better than corset gowns

Temi Iwalaiye

Looking for the latest aso-ebi style that's not a corset gown? Look no further.

Latest aso-ebi styles [Instagram]
Latest aso-ebi styles [Instagram]

Recommended articles

So, as wedding guests, brides, and even celebrities on the red carpet, what are some aso-ebi styles apart from the corset dresses you could sew?

READ: Why the corset trend needs to die

ADVERTISEMENT
Rita Dominic's second wedding look [Instagram/Tubo]
Rita Dominic's second wedding look [Instagram/Tubo] Pulse Nigeria

This is a gentrification of the legendary two-wrappers worn by Igbo women. This aso-ebi style creates the illusion of two wrappers with its elegant draping that makes women look like goddesses at any aso-ebi event.

What styles do you sew with ankara? Well, take a cue from how Lily Afegbai sews hers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an old relic of women from Northern Nigeria who were not big fans of lace but looked regal in lovely Ankara styles.

You need to sew a long straight gown even though most women love corset gowns because they create the appearance of a bigger bust and a tiny waist, but they end up looking a bit uncomfortable.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a straight-lace gown like Sanchan Elegushi’s and Hafsah Mohammed's exudes effortless charm and style while maintaining comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

No outfit is as regal as an aso-oke with the most plush fabric sewn beautifully. Every bride stuns in an aso-oke, especially the ones with beautiful and elaborate designs on them.

Take a look at Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Sharon Ooja. Even if you are not Fulani, their crop top and long skirt outfit can be sewn into different, more modern and updated designs.

ADVERTISEMENT

With these aso-ebi style inspiration, you don't have to wear a corset gown to the next wedding you attend.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

8 aso-ebi styles that look better than corset gowns

8 aso-ebi styles that look better than corset gowns

7 home-based business ideas to try in 2024

7 home-based business ideas to try in 2024

5 foods harder for Nigerians to buy now because of hyperinflation

5 foods harder for Nigerians to buy now because of hyperinflation

Ladies, should you cook for your male friend who is married or in a relationship?

Ladies, should you cook for your male friend who is married or in a relationship?

Why A-listers hangout at Exclusif Abuja

Why A-listers hangout at Exclusif Abuja

5 meals you can make with ₦500 when you're broke

5 meals you can make with ₦500 when you're broke

5 easy-to-make and healthy meals you can pack for office lunch

5 easy-to-make and healthy meals you can pack for office lunch

10 reasons you might regret dating a Nairobian 'shawty' in her 20s

10 reasons you might regret dating a Nairobian 'shawty' in her 20s

DIY Recipes: How to make jam using orange

DIY Recipes: How to make jam using orange

3 groups of people you shouldn't discuss your marital problems with

3 groups of people you shouldn't discuss your marital problems with

No gree for anybody on this list of people you must fight in 2024

No gree for anybody on this list of people you must fight in 2024

Exploring Natural Wellness: Unveiling the synergy of peptides and botanical wonders

Exploring Natural Wellness: Unveiling the synergy of peptides and botanical wonders

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The verdict is in The stylists to the stars don’t want the corset in 2024 (1)

The verdict is in: The stylists to the stars don't want the corset in 2024

Top 10 fashion designers of 2023

Top 10 fashion designers of 2023