One of the questions you should seriously prepare for and practise before going for a job interview is : Why should we hire you?

This is the interview question that gives you the opportunity to sell yourself to your prospective employers; and it may come in different ways.

The hiring manager might ask: What makes you a good fit for this role? or Why are you the right candidate for this position?

However this question comes to you, it’s important you cease the opportunity to explain why you’re different from other applicants.

When you’re answering this question, the last thing the hiring manager wants to hear is ‘’hire me because I am hardworking’’ or ‘’hire me because I am a team player’’. Trust me, if you say anything like this, you’re aren’t getting the job.

Rather than sounding like every other job candidates, you’re actually expected to explain why you’re the right person for the job and cite one or two instances that demonstrate your competence. Here are three ways to answer this question.

1. Do your research

The first approach to answering this question is to do your research. Find out everything you need to know about the company and the role you’re applying for. Go to their LinkedIn page and follow the company's activities on all social media platforms. This might give you an insight into what problem the company is facing. From this, you might be able to come up with a response that is different from other candidates in the interview.

2. Make a direct correlation

Having the right skillset is one of the qualities hiring managers look out for in job candidates and without this, you won’t be considered for the job.

So, when you’re responding to this question, you’ve got to establish the connection between your skills and the position by carefully explaining how your skill could enhance the company's operation and contribute to its growth if you're hired.

3. Build your story

The third approach to answering this question requires you to tell the hiring manager a story about the importance of your skill and competence in relation to the role you’re applying for. Think about a specific situation where your skill helped your team achieve a remarkable result.