RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Burna Boy speaks on what his Grammy means for Africa as he covers British GQ Magazine

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Burna Boy discusses his humble beginnings, his journey and Grammy Award win on the cover of British GQ.

Burna Boy wearing a clear Louis Vuitton suit on the cover on GQ {twitter/britishGQ}
Burna Boy wearing a clear Louis Vuitton suit on the cover on GQ {twitter/britishGQ} Pulse Nigeria

Born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Grammy Award-winning Afro-fusion artist, Burna Boy is on the cover of British GQ

Recommended articles

In the interview, he discusses his humble beginnings in Port Harcourt.

From growing up around a dominantly musical environment to watching the Grammy Awards knowing that someday somehow he would win award himself.

The interview takes us on a journey into Burna’s past, his evolution from his time in London and moving back to Nigeria.

The interview mentions 'Ye' as his breakout song and how he was nominated in 2020 for his album 'African Giant' though he lost to Angelique Kidjo, the Beninese singer.

Burna Boy is on the cover of British GQ {gqmagazineuk}
Burna Boy is on the cover of British GQ {gqmagazineuk} Pulse Nigeria

No doubt Burna Boy made Nigeria proud with his Grammy win. He was welcomed grandly in his hometown of Port Harcourt.

What makes Burna Boy a unique artist is how distinct and yet incredibly African he sounds; that is how he became the first solo Nigerian artists to win a Grammy.

Burna Boy wearing a boss round neck, Deola Sagoe pants and Givenchy shoes {gqmagazineuk}
Burna Boy wearing a boss round neck, Deola Sagoe pants and Givenchy shoes {gqmagazineuk} Pulse Nigeria

He tells GQ that his win, is one for Africa, as he is breaking whatever mental limitation that might have existed in our collective mentalities as a result of oppression, making Africans realize it is possible.

“I realize that things are bigger than me. I have to think for a whole generation," he says.

Burna Boy in Louis Vuitton {gqmagazineuk}
Burna Boy in Louis Vuitton {gqmagazineuk} Pulse Nigeria

The interview discusses how the political climate of Nigeria influences his music.

His win is pivotal as it came at a time where Africans are making giant strides and breaking ground in movies, music and entertainment.

Styled by his sister Ronami Ogulu, He wears a Louis Vuitton suit for the cover.

He also spots a round-neck shirt from Boss, Deola Sagoe pants and Givenchy shoes.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims

A video has emerged which shows Baba Ijesha admitting he molested a minor

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Davido, Toke Makinwa others, drag actor Yomi Fabiyi for defending alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago

36-year-old man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece

Actress Princess Shyngle attempts suicide for the 2nd time in 3 years