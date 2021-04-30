Burna Boy speaks on what his Grammy means for Africa as he covers British GQ Magazine

In the interview, he discusses his humble beginnings in Port Harcourt.

From growing up around a dominantly musical environment to watching the Grammy Awards knowing that someday somehow he would win award himself.

The interview takes us on a journey into Burna’s past, his evolution from his time in London and moving back to Nigeria.

The interview mentions 'Ye' as his breakout song and how he was nominated in 2020 for his album 'African Giant' though he lost to Angelique Kidjo, the Beninese singer.

No doubt Burna Boy made Nigeria proud with his Grammy win. He was welcomed grandly in his hometown of Port Harcourt.

What makes Burna Boy a unique artist is how distinct and yet incredibly African he sounds; that is how he became the first solo Nigerian artists to win a Grammy.

He tells GQ that his win, is one for Africa, as he is breaking whatever mental limitation that might have existed in our collective mentalities as a result of oppression, making Africans realize it is possible.

“I realize that things are bigger than me. I have to think for a whole generation," he says.

The interview discusses how the political climate of Nigeria influences his music.

His win is pivotal as it came at a time where Africans are making giant strides and breaking ground in movies, music and entertainment.

Styled by his sister Ronami Ogulu, He wears a Louis Vuitton suit for the cover.