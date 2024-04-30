ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

10 exercises that keep you mentally sharp

Anna Ajayi

Our brains are like muscles - the more we use them, the stronger they become.

Exercises that keep you mentally sharp [AmericanPsycology]
Exercises that keep you mentally sharp [AmericanPsycology]

Just like physical exercise keeps our bodies healthy, mental exercise can help keep our minds sharp and improve our cognitive function.

Recommended articles

As we age, it's natural to experience some decline in memory and cognitive function. But there are things we can do to slow down this decline and keep our minds sharp.

Here are 10 exercises that can help keep your mind sharp:

ADVERTISEMENT
Jigsaw puzzles [Wikipedia]
Jigsaw puzzles [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

Jigsaw puzzles are a great way to challenge your brain and improve your visual-spatial reasoning skills. They can also help to improve your short-term memory and concentration.

Play brain games to improve cognitive memory [LinkedIn]
Play brain games to improve cognitive memory [LinkedIn] Pulse Nigeria

There are many brain games available online and in apps that can help to improve your memory, focus, and problem-solving skills. These games can be a fun and engaging way to give your brain a workout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Learning a new language is a powerful mental exercise that enhances cognitive function. As you delve into vocabulary, grammar, and cultural nuances, your brain forms fresh neural connections. This process sharpens memory and hones attention span and multitasking abilities. Whether you choose to learn French, German, or Japanese, each linguistic journey enriches your mind and broadens your horizons

Read books [Medium]
Read books [Medium] Pulse Nigeria

Reading is a powerful brain stimulant that keeps your mind agile. Beyond entertainment, it enhances your vocabulary and comprehension skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing is a great way to exercise your brain and improve your cognitive function. It can help to improve your memory, focus, and communication skills.

Stepping outside your comfort zone and taking on new challenges keep your brain sharp. This could involve learning a new skill, taking on a new project at work, or simply trying a new recipe.

ADVERTISEMENT

When you don't get enough sleep, it can impair your cognitive function. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night.

Eat healthily [Health]
Eat healthily [Health] Pulse Nigeria

Eating a healthy diet is important for overall health, including brain health. Eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help to improve your cognitive function.

ADVERTISEMENT
Exercise regularly [TheGuardianNigerian]
Exercise regularly [TheGuardianNigerian] Pulse Nigeria

Exercise is not just good for your physical health; it's also good for your brain health. Exercise can help to improve memory, focus, and cognitive function.

Social interaction is important for brain health. Spending time with loved ones and socialising with others can help to keep your mind sharp.

These are just a few of the many things you can do to keep your mind sharp. By incorporating these exercises into your daily routine, you can help to improve your cognitive function and slow down the decline in mental abilities that come with age.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some tips for keeping your mind sharp:

  • Ask questions, explore new things, and never stop learning.
  • Stress can take a toll on your cognitive function. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as yoga, meditation, or spending time in nature.
  • See your doctor for regular checkups to monitor your cognitive health.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 types of people you should never trust

10 types of people you should never trust

5 reasons people still sleep with their exes and how they can move on

5 reasons people still sleep with their exes and how they can move on

10 exercises that keep you mentally sharp

10 exercises that keep you mentally sharp

5 signs a woman has not been sexually active in a while

5 signs a woman has not been sexually active in a while

These 5 evening habits will give you unwanted belly fat

These 5 evening habits will give you unwanted belly fat

'I won't stop until she wants' — Mother still breastfeeds 9-year-old child

'I won't stop until she wants' — Mother still breastfeeds 9-year-old child

Why women's menstrual periods happen at the same time when they live together

Why women's menstrual periods happen at the same time when they live together

Here are 5 ways to survive Nigeria during fuel scarcity

Here are 5 ways to survive Nigeria during fuel scarcity

Lagbaja's real identity: Why he wears a mask to cover his face

Lagbaja's real identity: Why he wears a mask to cover his face

Top hotel room safety tips you should know

Top hotel room safety tips you should know

These are 3 reasons you can’t stay in your room when the lights go off

These are 3 reasons you can’t stay in your room when the lights go off

Here's the date the world will end, according to scientists

Here's the date the world will end, according to scientists

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

Ladies! Here are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex

We should really make a more conscious effort to become more aware of such behaviours [iStock]

How parents, teachers can recognise when a child is being bullied

Nigerians are going through another period of worrying fuel scarcity [WFM]

Here are 5 ways to survive Nigeria during fuel scarcity

Most peaceful countries in the world [ToptenyMagazine]

10 most peaceful countries to live in