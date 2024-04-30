5 signs a woman has not been sexually active in a while

Here, we'll explore five potential signs that a woman might not have been sexually active recently. It's important to note that these signs are not definitive and shouldn't be used to make assumptions. Open communication is key in any healthy relationship.

1. Lowered libido or desire

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Libido refers to a person's sex drive. If a woman expresses a lack of interest in intimacy or seems hesitant to initiate physical affection, it could be a sign of lower libido. However, there are many reasons why someone might experience low libido, including stress, medication side effects, fatigue, or hormonal changes.

2. Physical discomfort or pain during sex

Pulse Nigeria

Sex should be pleasurable, not painful. If a woman experiences pain during intercourse, it could be due to various reasons like lack of lubrication, certain medical conditions, or anxiety surrounding intimacy.

What to do? Focus on creating a comfortable and relaxed environment. Use lubricants to ease friction. If pain persists, consult a doctor to rule out any underlying medical conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Hesitation or nervousness around physical touch

Some people are naturally more comfortable with physical touch than others. However, if a woman seems hesitant or nervous when initiating or receiving physical affection, it could be a sign of discomfort with intimacy.

4. Lack of familiarity with sexual practices

Sexual experience varies greatly from person to person. If a woman seems unfamiliar with certain sexual practices or hesitant to explore new things, it could be a sign of limited sexual experience.

What to do?

ADVERTISEMENT

Communication and patience are key. Be open and honest about your preferences, and create a safe space for her to ask questions. Explore resources together, like books or websites with a positive and healthy approach to sex.

ALSO READ: 5 signs a man might not have been sexually active in a while

5. Increased self-consciousness about her body

Pulse Nigeria

Body image can significantly impact a person's comfort level with intimacy. If a woman seems hesitant or embarrassed about her body, it could be a sign of insecurity that's affecting her desire for intimacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 10 unusual sexual practices from around the world

Note that these signs are not guaranteed, and every woman is an individual. The best way to navigate intimacy is through open and honest communication. Talk about your expectations, desires, and any concerns you might have..