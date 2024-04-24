ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

10 most peaceful countries to live in

Anna Ajayi

These countries are constantly striving to maintain their peaceful environments

Most peaceful countries in the world [ToptenyMagazine]
Most peaceful countries in the world [ToptenyMagazine]

Imagine a world where you can walk down the street without fear, where children play freely, and where international relations are built on cooperation.

Recommended articles

Achieving complete global peace remains an ongoing aspiration, but several countries are actively working towards creating a more peaceful and secure environment for their citizens.

The Global Peace Index (GPI) is a leading resource that ranks countries based on their level of peacefulness. It considers factors like ongoing domestic and international conflict, militarisation, safety and security within society, and domestic political stability.

So, if you're looking for a place where safety and security are top priorities, here are the top 10 most peaceful countries according to the GPI:

ADVERTISEMENT
Iceland [OriginalTravel]
Iceland [OriginalTravel] Pulse Nigeria

Iceland consistently tops the GPI rankings, and for good reason. This stunning island nation has breathtaking landscapes, a strong social welfare system, and a low crime rate. Icelanders enjoy a high standard of living and a strong sense of community. The lack of a standing army or navy further reinforces its commitment to peace.

Denmark [StudyinDenmark]
Denmark [StudyinDenmark] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Denmark consistently ranks near the top of the GPI. This Scandinavian nation is known for its strong social safety net, low levels of income inequality, and emphasis on equality. Danes enjoy a high quality of life, with excellent healthcare and education systems. Denmark actively promotes peaceful solutions to international conflicts.

READ ALSO: The best 5 African countries Nigerians should consider relocating to

Norway [CountLiving]
Norway [CountLiving] Pulse Nigeria

Norway, another Scandinavian nation, consistently ranks high on the GPI. This resource-rich country prioritises social welfare and environmental protection. Norwegians enjoy a high degree of personal safety, a strong sense of community, and a democratic government. Norway actively participates in international peacebuilding efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT
Switzerland [AxisBank]
Switzerland [AxisBank] Pulse Nigeria

Switzerland has a long history of neutrality and has not been involved in a major international conflict for centuries. This landlocked nation boasts a strong economy, a stable democracy, and a highly developed infrastructure. While Switzerland maintains a well-funded military, it emphasises its role in defence rather than aggression.

New Zealand [DiscovertheWorld]
New Zealand [DiscovertheWorld] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand, a nation known for its breathtaking natural beauty, consistently ranks high on the GPI. This island country enjoys a low crime rate, a strong sense of community, and a stable government. New Zealanders are known for their friendly and laid-back attitude, and the country actively promotes peaceful solutions to international disputes.

Finland [Pinterest]
Finland [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Finland consistently ranks high on the GPI and boasts a strong reputation for education, innovation, and social welfare. Finns enjoy a high standard of living, a strong sense of trust in their institutions, and a commitment to peaceful conflict resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT
Canada [RetailInsider]
Canada [RetailInsider] Pulse Nigeria

Canada, a vast and diverse nation, consistently ranks high on the GPI. This multicultural country is known for its tolerance, respect for human rights, and commitment to peaceful coexistence. Canada has a strong social safety net and a well-educated population.

Bhutan [InsureMyTrip]
Bhutan [InsureMyTrip] Pulse Nigeria

Bhutan, a small Himalayan kingdom, takes a unique approach to national development. Here, the focus is on Gross National Happiness (GNH) rather than Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Bhutan prioritises cultural preservation, environmental protection, and sustainable development. This peaceful nation actively promotes peacebuilding efforts across the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: 20 happiest countries in 2024 — Nigeria is not one of them

Austria [CNN]
Austria [CNN] Pulse Nigeria

Austria, a land steeped in history and culture, consistently ranks high on the GPI. This central European nation enjoys a strong economy, a stable democracy, and a high quality of life. Austrians are known for their love of music, art, and the outdoors. Austria actively participates in international peacebuilding initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT
Portugal [FishingBooker]
Portugal [FishingBooker] Pulse Nigeria

Portugal, a nation known for its stunning coastline and delicious food, consistently ranks high on the GPI. This southwestern European country enjoys a moderate climate, a strong sense of community, and a vibrant cultural scene. Portugal has a long history of peaceful coexistence and actively promotes diplomacy and cooperation.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Experience Moët Hennessy with some of the best drink Vendors in Nigeria

Experience Moët Hennessy with some of the best drink Vendors in Nigeria

What panic attacks are and how to deal with them

What panic attacks are and how to deal with them

Here are 4 reasons men and women communicate differently — these can cause problems

Here are 4 reasons men and women communicate differently — these can cause problems

10 most peaceful countries to live in

10 most peaceful countries to live in

Are you self-confident or are you a narcissist? Here are 5 ways to tell

Are you self-confident or are you a narcissist? Here are 5 ways to tell

What are the differences between Bipolar I and Bipolar II?

What are the differences between Bipolar I and Bipolar II?

Here’s how broccoli can help you reach your weight loss goals

Here’s how broccoli can help you reach your weight loss goals

Top 5 least visited countries in the world

Top 5 least visited countries in the world

Can coffee help your sex life? The truth about caffeine and erectile dysfunction

Can coffee help your sex life? The truth about caffeine and erectile dysfunction

Top 5 most expensive paintings ever sold

Top 5 most expensive paintings ever sold

Have you noticed black triangles inside airplanes? They serve an important function

Have you noticed black triangles inside airplanes? They serve an important function

International model Adesola Adeyemi advocates for mental health with 'Styling the Mind'

International model Adesola Adeyemi advocates for mental health with 'Styling the Mind'

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Millennial kids were in love with these snacks

Okin biscuits and 9 other snacks millennials loved as children

We should really make a more conscious effort to become more aware of such behaviours [iStock]

How parents, teachers can recognise when a child is being bullied

birthday celebration

It's illegal to publicly celebrate your birthday in this country

Can you really get 8 hours of sleep in 3? [TribuneOnline]

Sleep hacks: Can you really get 8 hours of sleep in 3?