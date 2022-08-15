RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

The best sex position for different zodiac signs

Do you also know that zodiac signs have a role to play in sexual compatibilities?

Couple trying to have sex more.

When it comes to knowing how to love your partner, zodiac signs are a veritable tool. Your zodiac or star sign is the position of the sun on the date of your birth. Different people born around the same time have the same zodiac sign,

Not only can you gain in-depth knowledge of your sexual preferences, but you can also understand your partner’s sexual preference.

Leos loves to show off their strength in a standing position. They also love any position that requires eye contact, so standing by the wall, carrying the woman or missionary positions are good enough.

Scorpios are huge fans of the doggy style, especially the one done at the edge of the bed. They also love BDSM and sex toys.

Aquarius loves to switch different positions. They are not stuck on any, but zodiac experts recommend the pinball position where their legs are raised.

Thrill the Taurus woman by allowing her to assume a reverse cowgirl position where she turns her face away from you while riding. They also love body contact, a lot of hand action and sensual oils.

Cancers are loving and emotional and love the good old-fashioned missionary style.

Virgos love the spooning position, where the couple lies side by side on the bed.

Sagittarius love to have a lot of sex outdoors, you would most likely catch a sag doing any position that requires flexibility like the cowgirl or doggy.

Libras are fans of the 69 position. A perfect position for mutual oral sex.

Pisces love a lot of eye contact and kissing. The sideway straddle is an excellent position for Pisces.

The woman lays down on her side while the man in a kneeling position raises the woman’s leg to penetrate

Capricorns love the collapsed doggy or the flatiron. This is when penetration is done from the back.

Geminis are very sexual beings, they love to talk dirty. The sexual position most suited to them is the standing position and doggy.

For the Aries sign, the sitting lotus is the position to try. They love intimacy and maintaining eye contact. It’s a form of missionary done while sitting and facing each other instead of laying down.

