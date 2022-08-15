The best sex position for different zodiac signs

Not only can you gain in-depth knowledge of your sexual preferences, but you can also understand your partner’s sexual preference.

Here are sex positions suited for different zodiac signs

Leo

Leos loves to show off their strength in a standing position. They also love any position that requires eye contact, so standing by the wall, carrying the woman or missionary positions are good enough.

Scorpio

Scorpios are huge fans of the doggy style, especially the one done at the edge of the bed. They also love BDSM and sex toys.

Aquarius

Aquarius loves to switch different positions. They are not stuck on any, but zodiac experts recommend the pinball position where their legs are raised.

Taurus

Thrill the Taurus woman by allowing her to assume a reverse cowgirl position where she turns her face away from you while riding. They also love body contact, a lot of hand action and sensual oils.

Cancer

Cancers are loving and emotional and love the good old-fashioned missionary style.

Virgo

Virgos love the spooning position, where the couple lies side by side on the bed.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius love to have a lot of sex outdoors, you would most likely catch a sag doing any position that requires flexibility like the cowgirl or doggy.

Libras

Libras are fans of the 69 position. A perfect position for mutual oral sex.

Pisces

Pisces love a lot of eye contact and kissing. The sideway straddle is an excellent position for Pisces.

The woman lays down on her side while the man in a kneeling position raises the woman’s leg to penetrate

Capricorn

Capricorns love the collapsed doggy or the flatiron. This is when penetration is done from the back.

Geminis

Geminis are very sexual beings, they love to talk dirty. The sexual position most suited to them is the standing position and doggy.

Aries