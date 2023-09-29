How to wear red lipstick like a pro

If you want to make a statement with red lipstick, you should know how to get the most out of it. This article will be your ultimate guide on how to wear red lipstick so that you feel bold, glamorous, confident, and empowered.

Finding the right red for you

How to match dark skin tone: Look for fig or berry-tinted red lip colours if you have a dark skin tone.

How to match light skin tone: Pick coral or orange-based red shades if you have a light or pale skin tone.

Big lips: Never forget to apply concealer while applying brighter shades like red and avoid over-lining your lips.

Thin lips: Overlining should be your go-to plan to plump up your lips and make them look bigger.

Tips and tricks on how to wear red lipstick



Before we get into the tutorial on how to wear red lipstick in an effortless and easy manner, here are a bunch of things to keep in mind to rock the perfect red pout.

Finding your perfect red is the first hurdle.

Did you know that the colour red is split into various tone categories? For instance, true red, blue tone, and orange tone. Experiment with different shades to find your personal signature red.

Note:

Every individual has different undertones. Opt for blue-toned red if you have cool skin undertones and orange-toned red if you have warm undertones. You can check your complexion undertone by looking at the colour of your veins on the wrist under natural light. Green veins indicate a warm undertone and bluish or purplish veins indicate a cool undertone.

This is followed by finding the finish and formula you’re most comfortable with. You can choose between matte, gloss, sheer, cream, and liquid lipstick.

If you are a beginner, we recommend a shade like “Russian Red” by M.A.C. It’s right in the middle of warm and cool tones, making it the perfect versatile red lipstick for every skin tone

Tutorial essentials

Here are the essentials that you need before you start applying red lipstick.

Lip balm Red lipstick Lip liner pencil Lip brush Concealer Face powder Tissues

Note:

If you’re a newbie, solid regular lipstick is recommended rather than a trendy liquid lipstick. Although a liquid lipstick is long-lasting, it’s easier to go for a regular one and then transition slowly.

How to wear red lipstick: A step-by-step tutorial

To learn how to apply red lipstick properly, follow these simple steps.

Step 1: Prep your lips



Apply a nourishing lip balm, preferably before you start doing your makeup, so it has enough time to get absorbed into your skin. If your lips are chapped or dry, gently exfoliate them using a wet wipe and buff away any dead skin.

Step 2: Blot away the lip balm



Do not go in with your lipstick directly after prepping your lips. Instead, use a tissue to blot away the lip balm. Next, apply a light layer of powder on your lips with a brush and prime them with primer to create a nice and dry canvas for your lipstick to adhere to.

Step 3: Apply the lipstick



Apply lipstick before you apply your lip liner. Use a lip brush to really work the formula into your lips to make them smudge-proof and kiss-proof.

Step 4: Time for your lip pencil



Use a lip pencil in a shade that matches your red lipstick to define the edges, create an attention-grabbing striking look, and correct any unevenness or asymmetry on the lips. You can also use the pencil to slightly overdraw the lips to make them look poutier and fuller. Make sure you don’t start far away from your original lip shape. It looks good only in pictures but slightly bizarre in person.

Pro tip:

Don’t use a lip liner that’s significantly lighter than your lipstick unless you want to make your lips look smaller. Also, don’t use one that’s a lot darker than your lipstick, unless you’re going for an ombre look (in which case, you must remember to blend it out really, really well).

Step 5: Blot your lips



Take one ply of tissue paper and press it against your lips to absorb any excess oils and then reapply another light layer of your lipstick. This will double the wear time of your lipstick.

Step 6: Clean up



Use an angular brush with a little bit of concealer on it to clean up and sharpen the edges of your lips. You’re using the brush like an eraser to achieve a crispy, clean edge. Finally, take a brush and dip it in some face powder. Use it to powder the skin right along the edges of your lips. You can make your lipstick transfer-proof by using some translucent setting powder over a tissue.

This will help absorb any excess oils in the area, preventing the lipstick from melting and bleeding.

Step 7: Check for lipstick on your teeth



When wearing red lipstick, we make the common mistake of not checking for stains on our teeth. Place a finger in your mouth and pull out after freshly applying the lipstick. It removes excess colour that most probably transfers to your lips. Make sure you do a quick check before stepping out.

The final look



Don’t be afraid to rock red just because it’s a bold and expressive colour. Embrace the confidence that your red lipstick lends you!