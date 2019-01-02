There’s no better time to reflect on the beauty lessons we’ve learned in the past year. Whether it's understanding the importance of taking off your makeup before bed or why you NEED to use toner, we know you tried your hardest to care for your skin. Let's keep up the good work with these simple beauty resolutions that will get the most out of your skin.

1. Start using super-juices and elixirs to boost skin health

The wellness movement was huge in 2018 and a complete healthy lifestyle and diet overhaul will do wonders for your skin. If you are apprehensive, remember to start small and keep at it until it becomes habit.

Try to start your morning with simple nutritionally rich liquids such as warm lemon water to cleanse and brighten the skin from the inside, raw beetroot juice to improve circulation or just use more turmeric in your meals to fight inflammation. Your skin will thank you.

2.Invest in a proper night-time routine

Night-time routines usually fall by the wayside as all you really want to do after a long day is jump into bed and sleep however the benefits of a proper night-time routine are incredible and worth those few extra minutes in the bathroom.

Make sure you remove all your make-up thoroughly with a double cleansing technique, using an oil-based cleanser first, followed by a water-based one. Use serums with active ingredients, such as retinol, vitamin A, vitamin C etc, which will nourish and cleanse your skin then finish with a hydrating moisturiser and eye cream.

3.Do not pick your spots

It feels like rudimentary advice but you know you're guilty of picking that annoying spot that popped up overnight. However, trust us, In 2019, make a resolution to keep your hands off your face when you have broken out.

Instead of succumbing to the urge to pop or pick, use an extractor tool or a specialised spot cream that is designed to do the job with minimal damage. Not only will it heal your complexion faster but you will be less likely to scar.

4.Invest in professional skincare treatments

With the technological advancements in skincare, especially non-invasive treatments, achieving healthy, glowing skin is all about dedication. Tailoring the perfect at-home skincare routine is great but sometimes a professional touch is required.

Whether it's a simple facial or something more complicated like superficial chemical peels, LED light therapy, micro-needling or oxygen facials, endeavour to try out a new skin treatment at least once a month and your skin will thank you.

5.Create a daily self-care ritual and stick to it

At the end of a long day, it’s important to take the time to relax and unwind and what better way to do that then with a pamper session. Instead of just vegging out in front of the TV all evening, try using your beauty routine as a moment of self-care and love.

Whether it's a hydrating facial or a steaming hot bath followed by an essential oil massage, ensure you do this daily and the difference in your skin and your mood will be very clear.