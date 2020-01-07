The harmattan is still on and it's not too late to protect yourself from getting your skin and health affected with the weather.

Harmattan comes with a flaky and dry skin as well as chapped lips, but all these can be avoided if you have the right essentials with you. Carrying these items with you every time will protect you getting the harmattan flu.

Today's post will show you the items you should have in your bag every time you're stepping out.

1. Moisturizer

Since your skin has a possibility of getting dry during harmattan, you need to take a moisturizer with you all the time. Ensure you use them often during the day. This helps your skin stay hydrated throughout the day. Pick a hydrating moisturizer, but avoid the ones that contain irritants.

2. Lip balm

Chapped lips are one of the effects of the weather on your skin, and there's nothing attractive about it. To avoid this uncomfortable look, you need to get yourself a lip balm. Be sure to have a lip balm handy on the move wherever you go for frequent touch-ups.

3. Water

Dehydration is one of the effects of this weather. The dry air requires the frequent consumption of water. The less water you take, the more dehydrated you feel and dry your skin feels. You'll be doing yourself and your health a lot of favour by having a bottle of water with you every time you step out. This is not the time to load your system with carbonated drinks.

4. Sunglass

There's no better time to get a sunglass than this season. You need sunglass with you all the time to protect your eyes from dust and sunburn. Sunglasses are the perfect deflections against dirt and dust in your eye.

5. Jacket/ Cardigan

This weather comes with cold as you have already noticed. You need to get yourself a cardigan or jacket every time you step out. It's important you have them with you because the weather can be unpredictable sometimes. Do not hesitate to invest in duvets for the night.