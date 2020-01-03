People with dry skin always struggle to maintain skin hydration levels properly throughout the day, especially when the harmattan season is in full gear.

If you have dry, dehydrated skin, you already know that finding the perfect skincare routine can mean the difference between a flaky, eternally scaly skin and a comfortable, glowing complexion. To prevent your skin from feeling dry, flaky, and uncomfortable by the end of the day, you need a skincare routine that helps your skin hold onto moisture.

Irrespective of your skin type, everyone should have a proper daytime and night-time skincare routine. Since the harmattan has set in, we've successfully put together daily skincare routines for people with dry skin.

You're in for a glow like never before if you follow these daily skincare routines.

For the morning routine,

Following a morning skincare routine before stepping out of the house prepares your skin to fight pollution, UV rays from the sun, and dust.

Step 1- Cleanse your face. For dry skin, you need to use a mild, gentle, and hydrating face wash.

Step 2- Since your skin will be exposed to sun and dust, the moment you step out, you need to apply a serum. Serums contain a high concentration of antioxidants that prevent damage caused by harmful free radicals.

The skin is face with extreme dryness and patches during harmattan if not well moisturized

Step 3- Moisturize your face. Immediately after washing your face, massage it with a moisturizer. This is the most crucial step in caring for dry skin. Always apply moisturizer within 3 minutes of washing your face and on damp skin. This helps your skin stay hydrated throughout the day. Pick a hydrating moisturizer that does not contain any irritants. It's advisable to use products that contains hydrating ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides, glycerine, and B vitamins.

Step 4- Apply sunscreen. Once you have moisturized your skin, it is time to layer it with sun protection. You must never miss this step. Sun protection is crucial for preventing UV damage and keeping your skin healthy. It's also advisable to pick a product contains at least SPF 30. Also, sun protection should never stop with just applying sunscreen. Try to avoid sun exposure and seek shade as much as possible.

For the night routine,

After the stress of the day and accumulating all the dust on your way home, you need to take care of your skin.

Step1- Remove your makeup. Taking off your makeup is essential before you start your night-time routine. You may use an oil-based cleanser or cleansing oil to remove your makeup. This step helps to dissolve the makeup thoroughly and also replenish your dry skin before you wash it.

Step 2- Once you remove your makeup, you need to wash your face. Use a gentle water-based cleanser to wash your face and remove all traces of dirt.

Step 3- Exfoliate your skin once or twice a week. Exfoliating or scrubbing help get rid of dead skin cells and makes your skin smooth and soft. Always use a moisturizing face scrub or exfoliator to clean your face.

Skin care routines for dry skin during harmattan [Pinterest] Pinterest

Step 4- Apply your serum again. Serums contain a high concentration of active ingredients that replenish your skin and keep it healthy. If you have dry skin, you may try serums with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. They will refresh your skin and keep it soft.

Step 5- Since it gets colder and the more humid at night, you need to apply night cream on your face. A good-quality moisturizing night cream can help repair and help your skin recover while you sleep. You need to choose a night cream based on your preferences.