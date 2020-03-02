Coronavirus is one of the deadliest diseases out there today and it’s spread to different nations is alarming.

Nigeria recorded its first case on Friday, February 27, 2020, and since then, the awareness of preventive measures has been put to place. The federal and state governments have been working tirelessly to contain and control the spread of the disease.

Coronavirus is a type of virus that affect majorly the respiratory tracts of humans. Many have heard about the disease but how do you know you have not been infected.

Coronavirus: Here are the symptoms you should look out for [Business Insider USA] BusinessInsider USA Images

This article will show you the symptoms you’re likely to have when you have coronavirus.

1. Cold or flu sets in two-four days after you’re infected with the virus. So the first thing you notice is uncontrollable sneezing with a runny nose.

2. You get tired easily.

3. Coughing

4. Sore throat

Coronavirus: Here are the symptoms you should look out for [Medical News Today] Medical News Today

5. Exacerbated asthma

If you notice these symptoms you need to visit the hospital immediately to confirm so you can be treated and to also avoid infecting other people with the disease.