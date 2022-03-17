RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 foods you should eat for healthy and glowing skin

Gloria Idowu

Nutrition is very important for glowing skin because what you eat also affects the skin.

Our body needs food to function well, and our skin also reflects what we eat. Having a healthy diet and taking the right foods will help your skin glow. Taking fruits and vegetables

Here are 5 foods you should eat for healthy and glowing skin;

Avocados

Avocados are rich in vitamins E and C. They're also high in healthy fats, which are important in boosting the vitality of your skin. Avocado helps to protect the skin from damage. It also contains vitamins that help to speed up skin repair. Avocados also contain biotin, which helps to prevent dry skin. It can be used as a face mask. You can also use the oil as a moisturizer or face cleanser.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a great source of vitamin C and vitamin E, which are needed for glowing and healthy skin. Sweet Potatoes contain vitamin C, which helps to tighten your skin. It also contains anthocyanins that help to prevent blemishes and dark spots on the skin.

Oranges

Oranges contain citric acid that helps to remove debris from your face and get rid of pores on the skin. It also contains potassium, which helps to balance the pH of your skin and keeps it moisturized. Oranges are also rich in vitamin A, which strengthens the outer dermal layer of your skin and increases the blood flow to your face.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are effective for clear and healthy skin. Tomatoes are rich in potassium and vitamin C, which help your skin glow. It also contains antioxidants that help treat skin damage like aging. It helps to tighten the skin and reduce acne and blackheads.

Carrots

Carrots are rich in antioxidants and vitamin A, which help to keep the skin healthy and also flush out toxins. Carrots also help to reduce scars or blemishes. Carrots are filled with vitamin C, which helps in skin elasticity maintenance.

Green tea

Green tea is effective for keeping the skin healthy. It helps protect the skin from damage and aging. It contains antioxidants that help protect the skin against skin cancer. It also reduces irritation and redness.

